CBN Debunks Rumours, Says No Plans To Redenominate Naira

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) on Tuesday revealed that it has no intention to redenominate or restructure the naira notes in 2024.

The Apex bank in a statement issued by the Director of Corporate Communications, Dr Isa AbdulMumin, wondered why a narrative that had been refuted by the Bank continues to gain traction.

According to him, the CBN has been alerted to the widespread dissemination of a text message indicating that the CBN intends to re-denominate the Naira, the nation’s legal cash, beginning in January 2024.

Describing the development as false news, AbdulMumin said, “We are worried that this narrative which we have previously refuted seems to be gaining traction in discussions about the potential effects of such a strategy on the Nigerian economy.

"We would like to emphasise that the message's contents are misleading."

“We wish to reiterate that the contents of the message are misleading. The authors of the message, in their mischief, modified text eked from an old policy move by a previous CBN Governor in 2007 to make it appear recent.

“For the avoidance of doubt, there is currently no plan by the Bank to restructure and redenominate the naira.”

Speaking further, the Apex Bank said that the message's creators had mischievously altered material to make it seem as though it was a recent policy change made by a former governor of the CBN in 2007.

Following established protocols compliant with the CBN Act, 2007 regulations, “For the avoidance of doubt, there is currently no plan by the Bank to restructure and redenominate the naira as it considers reforms.”

Because the news report “is speculative and calculated to cause panic in the polity,” the regulator encouraged Nigerians to disregard it.