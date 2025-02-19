CBN: Currency Outside Banks Up 44.46% To N4.74trn In January

Share

…currency in circulation hit N5.24trn

Currency outside the country’s banking system jumped by 44.46. per cent, or N1.46 trillion, to N4.74 trillion in January this year compared with N3.28 trillion in the corresponding period of 2024, latest Money and Credit Statistics data released by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) on Tuesday, shows.

Also, the data indicates that the total amount of Currency-InCirculation (CIC) rose by 43.42 per cent, or N1.58 trillion to N5.24 trillion in January 2025 compared with N3.65 trillion in the corresponding period of last year.

With an analysis of the data showing that currency outside banks and Currency-In-Circulation stood at N4.65 trillion and N4.88 trillion respectively in November last year, it means that despite the CBN’s efforts to discourage members of the public from keeping cash outside the banking system, the problem still lingers.

The apex bank’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) at its meetings last year repeatedly identified the surplus cash in circulation as one of the key drivers of the country’s high inflation, which the regulator tried to tackle by raising the benchmark interest rate- the Monetary Policy Rate (MPR) by 875 basis points to 27.5 per cent in 2024.

