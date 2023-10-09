CBN: Currency in circulation rises by 3.8% to N2.8trn

As concerns continue to mount over the toll surging inflation is taking on the country’s economy, latest data released by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has shown that currency in circulation increased by 3.80 per cent to N2.8 trillion at the end of September from N2.7 trillion at the end of August.

New Telegraph’s analysis of the apex bank’s data indicates that currency in circulation maintained an upward trend in Q3’23.

Specifically, currency in circulation rose from N2.6 trillion at the end of July to N2.7 trillion and N2.8 trillion at the end of August and September respectively.

This means that currency in circulation, which as a result of the CBN’s naira redesign policy, fell sharply by 235.03 per cent to N982.1 billion at the end of February from N3.29 trillion at the end of October 2022, may be approaching the high levels that made the regulator to decide to redesign the naira as a strategy of reducing the volume of currency in circulation thus enabling it to fight inflation and ensure naira stability.

Indeed, a breakdown of data obtained from the CBN shows that while currency in circulation stood at N3.29 trillion in October 2022, when the apex bank announced the naira redesign policy, it dipped to N982 billion in February 2023 and N1.68 trillion in March 2023.

Interestingly, currency in circulation, as well as currency outside banks, started heading towards their previous high levels prior before October last year, after the CBN extended the timeline for the implementation of the naira redesign policy in compliance with a ruling by the Supreme Court.

For instance, currency outside banks which stood at N2.84 trillion in October dropped steadily to N843 billion and N1.45 trillion in February and March respectively before jumping to N2.08 trillion in April and N2.18 trillion in May.

In August, currency outside banks stood at N2.30 trillion compared with N2.21 trillion in July.

Financial experts believe that the CBN would have to address rising currency in circulation if it is to tackle surging inflation which rose for the eight month in a row to hit 25.80 per cent in August.

In a recent report, for instance, analysts at CSL Research said: “The challenge of having a high proportion of currency in circulation outside the banking system has remained since independence despite previous currency redesigns and printing.

“We reiterate, however, that the objectives of reducing the significant amount of cash outside the banking system to ensure monetary policy effectiveness, curtail criminal activities and promote financial inclusion amongst others are strongly desirable.

“Also reducing the amount of cash outside the banking system also helps to curb money laundering activities if the implementation is done in conjunction with agencies like the EFCC and the banks.

“Suspicious transactions can easily be flagged as cash comes in and out of the system. …From the numbers we have seen, we can conclude that the naira redesign did not achieve its aim.”

They further stated: “For context, the currency in circulation reduced by 48.97 per cent between October 2022 (when the naira redesign deadline was announced) and March 2023 i.e., from N3.3 trillion to N1.68 trillion. ”

“However, percentage of currency outside banks to currency in circulation in October 2022 and March 2023 were 86 per cent and 85.86 per cent respectively, a marginal reduction of 0.14 per cent, which suggests the initiative did not really achieve the expected objectives.

“With extension of validity of old naira note as legal tender adjourned to Dec 31, 2023, we believe the currency outside banks will remain at current levels if actions are not taken to ensure they remain with the banks.”

During his screening by the Senate recently, newly-appointed Governor of the CBN, Olayemi Cardoso, said that the money supply was responsible for the rising inflation in the country.

He said that the way money had gone up in the country, “that itself is behind inflation. It is the problem. It is a big problem. But going forward, we will do everything possible to ensure that deficit financing does not bring problems to us.”

In August, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said that Nigeria’s loose fiscal and monetary policies were creating excess liquidity, making it difficult for the naira to stabilise against the dollar despite foreign exchange reforms introduced by the CBN in June.

The Fund said that the CBN’s transfers to government were increasing the naira in circulation, depressing interest rates, discouraging savings and deterring the dollar inflows that could boost naira stability.