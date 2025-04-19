CBN: Credit To Private Sector Rose To N76.27trn In March

Share

The Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN in its latest data it released said credit to the private sector rose by 6.78 per cent, or N4.84 trillion, to N76.27 trillion in March this year.

According to the apex bank, the figure seems higher when compared with N71.43 trillion in the corresponding period of 2024.

According to the Money and Credit Statistics posted on the CBN’s website, on Friday, month-on-month, credit to the private sector increased by 0.02 percent, compared with N76.26 trillion in February.

The data also indicates that financial institutions’ net credit to the government rose by 28 .94 percent, or N5.80 trillion, to N25.86 trillion as at March 2025, compared with N20.53 trillion in the corresponding period of last year.

However, month-on month, net credit to the government fell by 4.63 percent in March this year, from N27.11 trillion in February.

Further analysis of the data shows that Currency in Circulation (CIC) fell by 0.68 per cent to N5 trillion in March compared with N5.04 trillion in the preceding month.

Currency Outside Banks (COB), however, increased by 1.79 per cent, or N80.91 billion, to N4.60 trillion in March compared with N4.52 trillion in February.

