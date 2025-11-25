CBN: Credit To Private Sector Rises 2.6% To N74.41tn In October

Credit to Nigeria’s private sector increased by 2.60 percent, or N1.88 trillion, to N74.41 trillion in October 2025, up from N72.53 trillion in September, the latest data from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) shows.

According to the updated “Money and Credit Statistics” posted on the apex bank’s website on Tuesday, the rise in private sector credit follows declines recorded in June, August, and September.

On a year-on-year basis, however, private sector credit fell slightly by 0.46 percent, or N339.21 billion, compared with N74.07 trillion recorded in October 2024.

The data also shows that financial institutions’ total loans to the government rose by 2.61 percent, or N629.81 billion, to N24.79 trillion in October, up from N24.16 trillion in September.

Year-on-year, net credit to the government, however, dropped sharply by 37.07 percent, or N14.60 trillion, compared with N39.39 trillion in October 2024.

Meanwhile, Currency Outside Banks (COB) grew by 4.07 percent to N4.65 trillion in October 2025 from N4.47 trillion in September, while currency in circulation increased by 2.12 percent to N5.06 trillion from N4.95 trillion.

Analysts suggest the uptick in money supply may have influenced the CBN Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) to maintain the Monetary Policy Rate (MPR) at 27.00 percent, while widening the asymmetric corridor around the MPR to +50bps/-450bps from +250bps/-250bps. The Committee also retained the Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR) for Deposit Money Banks and Merchant Banks at 45.00 percent and 16.00 percent, respectively, maintained a 75 percent CRR on Non-TSA public sector deposits, and held the liquidity ratio at 30.00 percent.