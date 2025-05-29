CBN: Credit To Private Sector Operators Up 6.8% To N77.91trn

Share

Credit to the private sector maintained its recent upward trend, rising by 2.15 per cent, or N1.64 trillion, to N77.91 trillion in April this year from N76.27 trillion in the preceding month, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has said.

According to the Money and Credit statistics posted on the apex bank’s website, on Wednesday, Year-onYear, (YoY), credit to the private sector increased by 6.84 per cent in April 2025, compared with N72.92 trillion in the corresponding period of last year.

The data, however, indicates that financial institutions’ net credit to the government fell by 8.91 percent, or N2.30 trillion, to N23.55 trillion in April 2025, compared with N25.86 trillion in the preceding month.

Year-on-Year, net credit to the government, however, rose by 17.92 percent in April this year, compared with N19.98 trillion in April 2024.

Thus, the data shows that net domestic credit stood at N101.46 trillion in April 2025 compared with N102.13 trillion in the preceding month.

In a report released last month, analysts at FBNQuest noted that credit extension to the private sector increased in March this year, despite tight funding condtions in the financial system, occasioned by the CBN’s sustained monetary tightening policy stance which is aimed at curbing inflationary pressures.

The analysts said: “The Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) recently published data shows that Private Sector Credit Extension (PSCE) returned to its normal growth trajectory in March following a brief moderation in February. PSCE growth increased by nine per cent year-on-year (YoY) to N76.3 trillion.

“Broadly speaking, funding conditions in the financial system have remained tight because of the CBN’s sustained monetary tightening policy stance to curtail inflationary pressures.

“According to the Monetary Policy Committee’s (MPC) February communiqué, the Cash Reserve Requirement (CRR) held by the CBN increased to N26.6 trillion in January 2025 from N13.5 trillion in January 2023, reflecting the CBN’s tightening efforts.

