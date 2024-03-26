CBN: Credit to govt, private sector hit N114.79trn in February

Financial institutions’ credit to the economy (government and private sector) rose by N44.60 trillion or 63.55 per cent to N114.79 trillion in February 2024 compared with N70.19 trillion in the corresponding period of last year, latest Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) data shows.

According to the latest Money and Credit Statistics posted on the apex bank’s website over the weekend, month-on-month, credit to the economy increased by N2.32 trillion or 2.06 per cent to N114.79 trillion last month compared with N112.47 trillion in January. Specifically, the data indicates that while net credit to government increased by N5.49 trillion or 19.33 per cent to N33.93 trillion in February 2024 compared with N28.43 trillion in the corresponding period of last year, month-onmonth, it dropped by 6.22 per cent compared with N36.17 trillion in January.

Credit to the private sector, according to the data, jumped by N39.11 trillion or 93.666 per cent year-on-year to N80.86 trillion in February 2024 compared with N41.75 trillion in the corresponding period of last year. Similarly, month-on-month, credit to the private sector rose by N4.57 trillion or 5.99 per cent last month compared with N76.29 trillion in January Further analysis of the data shows that Currency in Circulation (CIC) rose by N43.07 billion or 1.18 per cent to N3.69 trillion in February compared with N3.65 trillion in the preceding month. In the same vein, Currency Outside Banks (COB) increased by N130.54 billion or 3.98 per cent to N3.41 trillion in February compared with N3.28 trillion in January. Analysts note that Private Sector Credit Extension (PSCE) continues to expand despite CBN’s restrictive measures.

For instance, in a recent report, analysts at FBNQuest Research said: “Credit extension to the private sector and other monetary aggregates have continued to expand despite the CBN’s implementation of various restrictive measures, including the return of Open Market Operation (OMO) auctions, Cash Reserve Requirement (CRR) debits, removal of the N2.0 billion cap on Standing Deposit Facility for DMBs, and adjustment of the asymmetric corridor of the MPR to (+100/-300bps) from (+100/- 700bps previously).” Analysts also point out that by hitting N3.69 trillion in February currency in circulation appears to have resumed its upward trend, after falling slightly to N3.650 trillion in January from N3.653 trillion in December.

This means that currency in circulation is approaching the high levels that made the CBN to introduce its naira redesign policy in October, 2022 as part of efforts to fight inflation and ensure naira stability. According to the International Monetary Fund (IMF): “Currency in circulation represents those banknotes and coins that have been produced and issued for use in the economy. Notes and coins held in the central bank’s vault, including notes and coins returned to the central bank by banks, are not considered part of currency in circulation.” Financial experts believe that the apex bank would have to address rising currency in circulation if it is to tackle surging inflation which rose for the 14th month in a row to hit 31.70 per cent in February. Indeed, in a report released in January, analysts at CSL Research stated that tackling the problem of the huge amount of cash outside banks will enhance monetary policy efficacy, foster financial inclusion and also help to combat illicit activities such as terrorism and money laundering.

They acknowledged that the CBN’s naira redesign policy, “would have been moderately successful” in mopping up currency outside the banks if it had not been reversed, as data shows that there was a considerable reduction currency outside bank in the first four months of the implementation of the policy. The analysts stated: “Money Supply statistics from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) as of November 2023 revealed that Currency In Circulation (CIC) surged by 21.24 per cent in November to N3.35 trillion (highest in 2023) from N2.76 trillion as of September 2023. In the same vein, Currency Outside Banks (COB) rose by 27.53 per cent to N3.08 trillion in November 2023 from N2.42 trillion.

“This in essence means that 92.04 per cent of the currency in circulation (CIC) was outside the banking system as of November 2023, marking a notable rise from the 57.14 per cent recorded in January 2023 following a few months of the CBN naira redesign policy. The currency outside the banks had averaged c.84.42 per cent of currency in circulation since the year 1960 till December 2022. “From reported numbers, we can conclude that the naira redesign policy would have been moderately successful in mopping up currency outside the banks if it wasn’t reversed, as there was a considerable reduction currency outside bank in the first four months of the policy implementation.