CBN: Cost-of-living pushed consumer credit to N3.05trn in Q3’23

The cost-of-living crisis appears to be pushing more people to start borrowing from financial institutions, as latest data released by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has shown that consumer credit jumped to N3.05 trillion at the end of Q3’23.

According to the economic report for the third quarter of 2023 recently released by the apex bank, consumer credit grew by 15.5 per cent to N3.05 trillion at the end of Q3’23 compared with the N2.64 trillion at the end of Q2’23, with personal loans increasing by 18.6 per cent to N2.28 trillion compared with N1.92 trillion in the preceding quarter, while retail loans grew by 7.3 per cent to N766.97 billion.

Consumer credit generally refers to no-collateral, short- and intermediate-term loans, extended by banks or online lenders, to finance the purchase of commodities or services for personal consumption or to refinance debts incurred for such purposes.

The CBN report said: “Total credit extended to key sectors of the economy by Other Depositary Corporations (ODCs) increased by 4.3 per cent to N39,106.01 billion in Q32023, compared with the N37,479.37 billion in the preceding quarter, reflecting efforts to boost economic growth and create jobs.

“The growth was driven, primarily, by the increased credit to the services and industry sectors which expanded by 5.9 and 3.0 per cent, respectively. Credit to the agricultural sector, however, declined marginally by 0.4 per cent. In terms of share in total credit extended to key sectors during the quarter, the services sector remained the dominant recipient, accounting for 52.3 per cent. The industry sector followed closely with 43.0 per cent, while agriculture accounted for the remaining 4.7 per cent.”

It further stated: “Consumer credit outstanding increased, attributable to the need to cope with relative increase in the cost of living. Thus, consumer credit grew by 15.5 per cent to N3,046.38 billion, compared with theN2,637.32 billion at the end of the preceding quarter.

“Analysis of consumer credit by components revealed that personal loans increased by 18.6 per cent to N2,279.41 billion, as against the N1,922.18 billion in the preceding quarter, while retail loans, at N766.97 billion, grew by 7.3 per cent. In terms of composition, personal loans continued to account for the larger share (74.8%), while retail loans accounted for the balance (25.2%).

As a share of total sectoral credit from the ODCs, consumer credit rose to 7.8 per cent, from 7.0 per cent in the preceding quarter.”

Analysts note that reforms, especially the removal of fuel subsidy and the devaluation of the naira, spearheaded by President Bola Tinubu, who assumed office on May 29, 2023, have fuelled inflation in the country, thereby worsening the cost-of- living crisis and pushing more Nigerians to resort to borrowing from financial institutions.

Financial experts also attribute the growth in consumer credit in recent times to increased usage of loan apps and other fintech channels by members of the public who are now embracing the rising number of digital lenders in the country.

However, in its Q2’23 economic report, the CBN attributed the increase in credit extended to key sectors of the economy by ODCs to effective enforcement of its Loan-to-Deposit Ratio (LDR) policy.

Introduced in July 2019, the LDR policy saw the apex bank increasing the required minimum LDR to 60 per cent effective end of September 2019. It later raised the ratio higher to 65 per cent and directed lenders to comply with the regulation by the end of December of the same year.

The CBN stated that any deposit money bank’s (DMB) failure to comply with the directive will result in a levy of additional Cash Reserve Requirement (CRR) equal to 50 per cent of the lending shortfall of the target LDR.

According to a report released by Coronation Research in 2022, DMBs’ efforts to comply with the LDR policy resulted in banking sector credit to the economy growing from N15.5 trillion at the end of Q2’19 to N22.04 trillion at the end of Q2’21.

In his personal statement at the meeting of the CBN’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) held in July last year, a member of the Committee, Professor Aliyu Sanusi, stated: “Data also shows that the banking industry’s total assets and gross credit to the economy have maintained their upward trends in June 2023.

“Total industry assets grew year-on-year by N30.92 trillion or 47.21 per cent to N96.4 trillion between end-June 2022 and end-June 2023. The upward trend in total credit to the economy stands at N37.81 trillion as of June 2023 and has increased by N10.75 trillion or 39.73 per cent between the end of June 2022 and the end of June 2023. The credit growth has continued since 2019 following the Bank’s Loan-to-Deposit Ratio (LDR) policy.”