CBN: Consumers Fret Over Economy In December

Consumers’ outlook on the macro – economy remained pessimistic in December, according to the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) “Household Expectations Surveys” report for November 2024.

The report released by the apex bank on Thursday also said that overall consumer outlook reflected pessimism in November, occasioned by, “consumers’ outlook on their economic condition, their family financial situation and their family income.”

However, the report said that consumers’ pessimism about the macro – economy is expected to ease over the next six months.

For instance, the report said that overall respondents believe that prices of household items(durable and nondurable), though high, will keep dropping over the next six months.

In addition, the report stated that households anticipate spending their income on basic expenditure items such as food and other household items like education, transportation, electricity and medical expenses between now and the next six months.

