CBN: Consumer Credit Up 25.47% To N4.63trn In May

Total consumer credit outstanding rose by 25.47 per cent to N4.63 trillion at the end of May 2025, from N3.69 trillion at the end of the preceding month, latest data from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) shows.

In its economic report for May 2025, released on Friday, the apex bank said that at N3.49 trillion, personal loans accounted for 75.47 per cent of outstanding consumer credit in May, while retail loans, at N1.14 trillion, accounted for the balance.

Consumer credit refers to no-collateral, short- and intermediate-term loans, extended by banks or online lenders, to finance the purchase of commodities or services for personal consumption or to refinance debts incurred for such purposes.

Analysts believe that the rebound in consumer credit in May, despite the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) sustaining its monetary policy tightening measures, indicates that the high cost of living likely compelled more Nigerians to resort to consumer loans during the period.

According to the CBN report: “Total credit to key sectors of the economy increased by 0.53 per cent to N60.63 trillion at end-May 2025, from N60.31 trillion at end-April 2025. The increase was driven, primarily, by a 1.54 per cent rise in credit to the services sector. The services sector continued to dominate the sectoral distribution of credit, accounting for 53.38 per cent, followed by the industry sector with 41.29 per cent, while the agriculture sector accounted for the balance.

“Consumer credit outstanding expanded by 25.47 per cent to N4.63 trillion, from N3.69 trillion at the end of April 2025. A disaggregation of consumer credit indicated that personal loans stood at N3.49 trillion, accounting for 75.47 per cent, while retail loans, at N1.14 trillion, accounted for the balance.”

However, the report said that despite the decrease in banking system liquidity during the period, banks’ recourse to the CBN’s Standing Lending Facility (SLF) declined, while placement at the Standing Deposit Facility (SDF) increased.

“The total request for SLF, at N1.81 trillion, was lower by 58.20 per cent, compared with N4.33 trillion in the preceding month. Placement at the SDF increased by 5.81 per cent to N18.04 trillion, from N17.05 trillion in the preceding month, supported by the prevailing high interest rate,” the report said.

On external sector developments, the report said that capital inflow increased to $1.70 billion in May, from $0.79 billion in the preceding month.

“A breakdown showed that portfolio investment rose to $1.35 billion, from $0.72 billion. Foreign direct investment also increased to $0.07 billion from $0.01 billion in the preceding month. Similarly, ‘other investment’, mainly loans, increased to $0.28 billion, from $0.07 billion in the preceding month,” the report added.