CBN: Consumer Credit Falls By 42.60% To N4.73trn

Consumer credit outstanding declined by 42.60 per cent to N4.73 trillion in the second quarter of this year compared with N8.24 trillion at end-March 2024, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has said.

The apex bank, which disclosed this in its second quarter 2024 economic report released over the weekend, stated that while personal loans fell to N3.47 trillion, from N7.52 trillion in Q1’24, they remained dominant, accounting for 73.35 per cent of the total consumer credit extended by financial institutions between April and June this year.

The report said: “Sectoral credit utilisation increased by 4.68 per cent to N55.71 trillion in Q2’24, relative to the level in the preceding quarter.

The services sector maintained dominance in receipt of credit, utilising 51.52 per cent of the total credit, followed by industry and agriculture which accounted for 44.10 and 4.38 per cent, respectively.

Retail loans, however, grew to N1.26 trillion from N0.72 trillion in the preceding period.” Consumer credit refers to no-collateral, short- and intermediate-term loans, extended by banks or online lenders, to finance the purchase of commodities or services for personal consumption or to refinance debts incurred for such purposes.

Unlike in its first quarter 2024 economic report, when it attributed the 268.9 percent increase in consumer credit outstanding to N8.2 trillion at end-March 2024, relative to the level at endDecember 2023, to “inflation expectations,” the CBN did not give any reason for the sharp drop in consumer loans in the second quarter.

However, analysts believe the decline was caused by tight liquidity, occasioned by measures introduced by the CBN to tackle soaring inflation.

New Telegraph reports that between March and July this year, the apex bank’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) raised the benchmark interest rate Monetary Policy Rate (MPR)- three times.

Specifically, at its meeting in March, the MPC raised the MPR to 24.75 per cent from 22.75 per cent while at its meetings in May and July, the benchmark interest rate was further increased to 26.25 per cent and 26.75 per cent respectively.

Analysts also cite the CBN’s downward adjustment of the Loan-to-Deposit Ratio (LDR) from 65 per cent, to 50 per cent, in April, as another factor that could have contributed to the decline in consumer credit in the second quarter of this year.

The LDR is used to assess a bank’s liquidity by comparing a bank’s total loans to its total deposits within the same period. The regulator introduced its LDR policy in July 2019, as part of measures to encourage DMBs to increase lending to the private sector.

Initially, the apex bank raised the required minimum LDR to 60 per cent effective end of September 2019, but later raised it to 65 per cent. However, in April, this year, it reduced the LDR to 50 per cent.

Announcing the reduction in the LDR in a circular signed by Adetona Adedeji, Acting Director of the Banking Supervision Department, the CBN said that the adjustment, reflected the increase in the Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR) for banks, adding that the move was aimed at aligning the LDR policy with the its monetary policy tightening stance.

It said: “Following a shift in the bank’s policy stance towards a more contractionary approach, it is imperative to review the loan-to-deposit ratio (LDR) policy to align with the current monetary tightening by the CBN.

“Accordingly, the CBN has decided to reduce the LDR by 15 percentage points to 50per cent, in a similar proportion to the increase in the CRR rate for banks.”

Indeed, in its second quarter 2024 economic report, the CBN said: “The Average banking system liquidity declined in Q2’24, relative to the level in the preceding quarter, due to Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR) debits, Open Market Operations (OMO) sales and Nigerian treasury bills (NTBs) sales.

“Outflow from the banking system via CRR debits, OMO sales and NTBs sales, among others, moderated liquidity in the banking system in the review period. Thus, average closing industry balance fell by 6.90 per cent to N0.27 trillion in the second quarter of 2024.”

