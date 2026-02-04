CBN: Consumer Credit Down 27.17% To N3.11trn In Q3’25

Consumer credit outstanding declined by 27.17per cent to N3.11 trillion in the third quarter of 2025 compared with N4.27 trillion at the end of the preceding quarter, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has said.

The apex bank disclosed this in its economic report for Q3’25 released yesterday. Consumer credit refers to no-collateral, short- and intermediate-term loans, extended by banks or online lenders, to finance the purchase of commodities or services for personal consumption or to refinance debts incurred for such purposes.

According to the report, personal loans accounted for 69.03 per cent of outstanding consumer credit in Q3’2025, while retail loans constituted the balance. The report said: “Total credit by Other Depository Corporations (ODCs) to the economy declined by 1.93 per cent to N57.04 trillion, from N58.16 trillion at end-June 2025, reflecting tight monetary conditions.

Credit to the industry and services sectors declined slightly by 1.86 and 2.19 per cent to N22.14 trillion and N31.70 trillion, respectively. “Further analysis indicated that the services sector accounted for the largest share of credit at 55.58 per cent, followed by industry (38.81%) and agriculture (5.61%).

Total credit by ODCs to the economy declined by 1.93 per cent to N57.04 trillion, from N58.16 trillion at end-June 2025, reflecting tight monetary conditions. “Credit to the industry and services sectors declined slightly by 1.86 and 2.19 per cent to N22.14 trillion and N31.70 trillion, respectively.

Further analysis indicated that the services sector accounted for the largest share of credit at 55.58 per cent, followed by industry (38.81%) and agriculture (5.61%). “Consumer credit outstanding fell by 27.17 per cent to N3.11 trillion in the review period, from N4.27 trillion at end of the preceding quarter.

A disaggregation indicated that personal and retail loans out standing decreased by 6.93 and 51.02 per cent to N2.15 trillion and N0.96 trillion, respectively, from N2.31 trillion and N1.96 trillion at end-June 2025. In terms of share, personal loans maintained its dominance, accounting for 69.03 per cent, while retail loans constituted the balance.”