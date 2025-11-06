CBN: Consumer Credit Down 17.10% To N3.54trn In July

Total consumer credit outstanding dropped by 17.10 per cent to N3.54 trillion at the end of July 2025, from N4.27 trillion at the end of the preceding month, latest data from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) shows.

In its economic report for July 2025, released, on Wednesday, the apex bank attributed the decrease in consumer credit to a 51.53 per cent decline in retail loan, “which offset the 12.21 per cent increase in personal loan.”

Specifically, the report said: “Consumer credit outstanding fell by 17.10 per cent to N3.54 trillion at end-July 2025, from N4.27 trillion in the preceding month. The decrease in consumer credit was driven by the 51.53 per cent decline in retail loan, which offset the 12.21 per cent increase in personal loan.

“Disaggregated data showed that personal loans stood at N2.59 trillion, accounting for 73.16 per cent of the total, while retail loans, at N0.95 trillion, accounted for the balance. The dominance of personal loans over retail loans over time reflected steady household demand for liquidity.”

Consumer credit refers to no-collateral, short- and intermediate-term loans, extended by banks or online lenders, to finance the purchase of commodities or services for personal consumption or to refinance debts incurred for such purposes.

Analysts attribute the decrease in consumer credit in July to the tight credit environment, occasioned by the CBN’s tight monetary policy stance.

Despite the tight credit environment, the CBN’s July Economic report stated: “On a month-on-month basis, credit to the real economy increased by 1.55 per cent to N59.06 trillion at end-July 2025 driven, mainly, by 5.74 per cent increase in credit to the services sector.

Notably, the services sector remained the largest recipient of credit, accounting for 58.03 per cent, followed by the industry sector with 37.23 per cent, while the agriculture sector accounted for the balance.