CBN: Consolidating Investor Confidence For Enlarged Investment Drive

Despite the progress made so far in ensuring improved foreign exchange inflows into the economy, thereby stabilizing the local currency, the naira, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) is still pushing harder from all legitimate flanks to attract global investors into the country. The commitment is geared towards the direction the government is headed, which is to achieve the set $1 trillion economy by 2030.

The baits

Setting another stage recently, the CBN leadership took the quest for more capital inflows to the economy to the global stage.

From recent developments, the apex bank’s leadership under Olayemi Cardoso is making strategic moves to entrench stability, discipline and long-term investment opportunities for investors.

At recent meeting in Washington, D.C., last Cardoso, reassured global investors of the country’s renewed commitment to macroeconomic stability, transparent markets and predictable policy direction. As investors show more interest in domestic economy, more capital inflows, exchange rate stability and foreign reserves accretion are expected for sustainable economic growth. At the global market place, nothing happens by change.

Successes in capital inflows and economic developments are usually products of long-term planning, clear thinking and transparency in dealing with domestic and foreign investors.

For Nigeria, those were the messages CBN Governor, Olayemi Cardoso took to global investors in Washington D.C at the just concluded U.S.–Nigeria Executive Business Roundtable.

The apex bank boss outlined a confident and reform-driven narrative of Nigeria’s economy, one anchored on rules-based management, institutional credibility and a willingness to take tough but necessary decisions.

The engagement, convened by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce’s U.S.-Africa Business Center, brought together senior U.S. corporate executives, institutional investors and policy influencers at a critical moment for Nigeria’s economic reset.

The high-level forum is aimed at strengthening commercial ties and at- tracting long-term capital into the Nigerian economy. For Cardoso, sustainable growth cannot thrives on the path of credibility. He reaffirmed Nigeria’s commitment to macroeconomic stability and predictable policy frameworks.

He told international investors that the country is firmly committed to rules-based economic management, transparent markets and predictable policy frameworks.

Irresistible reforms

Addressing the gathering, the CBN governor said Nigeria’s economic reforms are deliberately structured to restore confidence and provide investors with clarity and certainty in an increasingly volatile global environment. He explained that the authorities are focused on creating a stable macroeconomic foundation that supports sustainable, private-sector-driven growth.

According to Cardoso, recent reforms in the foreign exchange market have been central to improving transparency and price discovery, while the adoption of orthodox monetary policy is helping to anchor expectations and contain macroeconomic risks.

Cardoso also pointed to the modernisation of the payments system as a critical component of Nigeria’s investment pitch, noting that efficient, secure and inclusive payment infrastructure is essential for business growth, innovation and financial inclusion.

The U.S.–Nigeria Executive Business Roundtable was convened by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce’s U.S.-Africa Business Center and brought together American and Nigerian corporate executives, institutional investors and policymakers.

Discussions focused on Nigeria’s macroeconomic stabilisation efforts, regulatory clarity and opportunities to scale bankable projects across priority sectors of the economy.

The forum provided an opportunity for Nigerian policymakers to engage directly with potential investors on areas such as infrastructure, energy, financial services, agriculture and technology, while addressing concerns around policy consistency and the investment climate.

Reacting to the discussions, the President of the U.S.-Africa Business Center at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, Ms. Kendra Gaither, said global investors are increasingly drawn to markets that demonstrate discipline and credibility. “What investors are responding to today is clarity, clear rules, credible reforms, and a seriousness of purpose.

Nigeria’s message is increasingly one of disci- pline and opportunity, and that matters in a global economy seeking actively for stability and predictability,” Gaither said. The CBN had embarked on a series of bold reforms to attract more foreign capital to the economy, achieve price and exchange rate stability.

In 2023, the new administration and the CBN liberalised the foreign exchange market, stopped central bank financing of the fiscal deficit, and reformed fuel subsidies. The government also strengthened revenue collection and took strategic steps to reduce surging inflation rate.

Since these reforms were implemented, international reserves have increased, and people can now access foreign exchange in the official market. Besides, Nigeria successfully returned to international capital markets last December and was recently upgraded by rating agencies.

A new domestic, private refinery is positioning Nigeria up the value chain in a fully deregulated market. CBN’s policies, including the currency reforms, led to investment inflows from abroad, and reduced interventions in the domestic forex market.

Exchange rate unification

The unification of exchange rates and the clearing of over $7 billion FX backlog raised the country’s investment outlook, with multilateral organizations, like the World Bank describing it as bold intervention to improve the economy’s sustainability in the long run.

Also, Nigeria’s sovereign risk spread has fallen to the lowest level since January 2020, erasing the premium accumulated during the pandemic and subsequent strain on its economy. All these are deliberate efforts to woo investors and sustain capital inflows to the economy. In its efforts to tame inflation, the CBN recently hosted the Monetary Policy Fo

rum 2025, featuring fiscal authorities, legislative, private sector, development partners, subjectmatter experts, and scholars with the theme: “Managing the Disinflation Process.”

The forum is a major push to improve monetary policy communication, foster dialogue, and collaborate on critical issues shaping monetary policy.

During the event, Cardoso explained that the apex bank’s focus is to sustain price stability, the planned transition to an inflationtargeting framework, and strategies to restore purchasing power and ease economic hardship.

He said the apex bank is continu- ing its disciplined approach to monetary policy, aimed at curbing inflation and stabilising the economy. Cardoso reiterated that the goal of the CBN is to ensure that monetary policy remains forward-looking, adaptive, and resilient.

In addressing our economic challenges, collaboration is key: “Managing disinflation amidst persistent shocks requires not only robust policies but also coordination between fiscal and monetary authorities to anchor expectations and maintain investor confidence.

Our focus must remain on price stability, the planned transition to an inflation-target- ing framework, and strategies to restore purchasing power and ease economic hardship,” Cardoso said.

The CBN also focused on strengthening the banking sector, introducing new minimum capital requirements for banks (effective March 2026) to ensure resilience and position Nigeria’s banking industry for a $1 trillion economy.

These reforms and developments reflect the bank’s commitment to creating an enabling environment for inclusive economic development.

However, achieving macroeconomic stability requires sustained vigilance and a proactive monetary policy stance. “As we shift from unorthodox to orthodox monetary policy, the CBN remains committed to restoring confidence, strengthening policy credibility, and staying focused on its core mandate of price stability,” Cardoso stated.

Continuing, he said monetary policy easing became necessary following a review of macroeconomic developments. According to him, the decision by the MPC to ease the policy stance was made in the light of improving inflation trends.

“The committee’s decision to lower the monetary policy rate was predicated on the sustained disinflation recorded in the past five months, projections of declining inflation for the rest of 2025 and the need to support economic recovery efforts,” Cardoso said.

Bond issuance success rate

Global investors are scrambling for Nigerian assets as the impact of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) reforms in the financial sector spreads to key seg- ments of the economy. Nigeria is getting favourable nod from investors, as seen in the success- ful issuance of $2.25 billion in a dualtranche Eurobond.

The Eurobonds maturing in 2036 and 2046, marks the largest-ever orderbook achieved by the country and under- scoring strong investor confidence in its macroeconomic policies and fiscal management.

The 10-year, $1.25 billion bond, maturing in 2036, was priced at a coupon of 8.6308 percent, while the 20-year, $1.10 billion note due in 2046, carried a coupon of 9.1297 per cent.

The transaction, concluded last week, attracted orders exceeding $13 billion, reflecting broad-based demand from investors across multiple jurisdictions, including the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East, the Debt Management Of fice (DMO) said in a statement.

Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr. Wale Edun, said the record subscription was an indication of the global confidence in the country’s macroeconomic outlook.

“This successful market access dem- onstrates the international community’s continued confidence in Nigeria’s reform trajectory and our commitment to sustain- able, inclusive growth,” Edun said.

Director General, Debt Management Office (DMO), Patience Oniha, said the issuance attracted demand from a combination of fund managers, insurance and pension funds, hedge funds, banks and other financial institutions, underlining the country’s strong support base across geography and investor class.

She said: “Nigeria’s ability to access the Eurobond Market to raise long term funding needed to support the growth agenda of President Tinubu is a major achievement for Nigeria and is consistent with the DMO’s objectives of supporting development and diversifying funding sources”

. Before the issuance, Nigeria’s investment image gad soared, prompting positive feedback from global analysts. “Nigeria appears to be back in business as long-awaited economic reforms take shape,” said Emre Akcakmak, portfolio manager at East Capital.

Key measures include improved currency liquidity, leeway for investors to repatriate their profit, and the stable naira. “We feel the Central Bank of Nigeria will continue to stem any sharp appreciation of the naira to limit profit taking from the fast money community,” Akcakmak said earlier.

“Portfolio inflows have likely been supported by improved confidence amid key structural reforms, better FX market functioning and moderating dollar-naira volatility, as well as the still-robust nominal yield buffer,” said Samir Gadio, head of Africa strategy at Standard Chartered Plc told Bloomberg.

“Besides, Nigeria’s local market is seen as less correlated with global risk conditions than more liquid EM peers,” he added.

External reserves potential

The naira has appreciated as Nigeria’s external reserves are seen climbing to a seven-year high of $46.07 billion, following the successful issuance of Eurobonds. The naira has equally stabilized across markets.

The last time Nigeria economy recorded a comparable reserve level was on August 24, 2018, when it stood at $46.09 billion.

In emailed note to investors, Head, Investment Research Comercio Partners Limited, Dr. Ifeanyi Uba, explained that investor appetite for Nigerian assests has been buoyed by ongoing economic reforms, including fuel subsidy removal and naira devaluation, which, though economically painful, have improved fiscal transparency and market confidence.

“With emerging market governments issuing nearly $240 billion in debt so far this year, surpassing even pandemic-era levels, Nigeria’s return underscores both the renewed investor hunt for yield and a sign that African frontier economies may once again diversify funding sources amid more favorable global conditions,” he said.

Last line

Other analysts at Comercio Partners described the Eurobond issuance as a strong reaffirmation of investor confidence despite a tense global geopolitical backdrop.

They noted that while the inflows will bolster reserves, provide fiscal breathing room, and strengthen Nigeria’s capacity to meet short-term obligations, the move also increases exposure to foreign exchange risk and heightens interest burdens in hard currency.

They added that with the Central Bank’s ongoing efforts to unify the FX market and clear outstanding backlogs, actions that have temporarily restored investor confidence, maintaining currency stability will remain critical to sustaining these gains.