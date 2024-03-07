CBN Confronts Forex Turbulence Head-on

The CBN, EFCC, NSA close ranks in major collaboration designed to wean naira from forces of manipulation, Abdulwahab Isa reports

After a long spike in the forex market, which drove the dollar and other major international currencies to un- reasonably high levels in the past weeks, the forex market is begin- ning to experience calm. The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), office of the National Security Adviser (NSA), Economic and Financial Crimes Commis- sion (EFCC) and other essential stakeholders collaboratively pulled strength together in wrestling naira from the manipulative grip of currency speculators. In the past few months, both the dollar and British pound sterling had ‘dwarfed’ the naira in an abnormal scale.

Beginning from January 2024, the two currencies (dollar and pounds) traded optimally high to naira, a situation that saw naira losing over 40 per cent in value at the official market space and lost much more ground at the parallel market segment. The unreasonably high trading value of dollar and pound to the naira unsettled the CBN Governor, Mr. Olayemi Cardoso and his team. The CBN governor and his team sensed that the naira had come under attack by some external forces, in cahoot with locals. The CBN rolled out multiple prongs of policies aimed at arresting forex drift.

Tightening noose on BDCs

Bureau De Change outlets are important segment in the forex market value chain. It exists pri- marily to ensure forex availability to the critical retail sector of the forex market. It’s tailored to bridge the supply gap between the official and the parallel market exchange rate. BDCs operators are mandated to be legally registered by the CBN. Over time, majority of people trading on the BDCs segment weren’t duly registered by CBN. Unregistered BDC operators, in majority engaged in hawking currencies across the streets. They were off CBN supervision raider. They engage in currency racketeering, one of the major sources for currency instability. Determined to end open forex trading on the streets, Cardoso in weeks gone by rolled out policies aimed at sanitizing parallel segment of the forex market. Firstly, CBN issued draft revised regulatory and supervisory guidelines for Bureau de Change (BDC) Operations in the country.

The revised rule prescribed a minimum capital requirement of N2 billion for Tier-1 firms in the sub-sector. Under the new regulatory framework, tier-2 BDCs are expected to have N500 million as a minimum capital requirement. The new operating rules for BDC operators signed by CBN Di- rector, Director, Financial Policy and Regulation Department, Mr. Haruna Mustafa, detailed permissible activities, licensing requirements, corporate governance and Anti-Money Laundering/Combating the Financing of Terrorism (AML/CFT) provisions for the operators, and sets out new record-keeping and reporting requirements, among others. Tier 1 BDCs are authorised to operate on a national basis, and could open branches and may appoint franchisees, subject to approval of the CBN. A Tier 1 BDC shall exercise supervisory oversight over its franchisees.

All franchisees shall adopt their franchisor’s name, branding, technology platform and rendition requirements, with N2 billion as minimum capital requirement. On the other hand, Tier 2 BDCs are authorised to operate only in one state or the FCT and may have up to three locations – a head office and two branches, subject to approval of the CBN, with N500 million as minimum capital requirement. The rule in addition, barred BDCs from engaging in street- trading, maintaining any type of account for any member of the public, including accepting any asset for safe keeping/custody; taking deposits from or granting loans to members of the public in any currency and in any form; retail sale of foreign currencies to non-individuals, except for BTA; international outward transfers; engaging in off-shore business or maintaining foreign correspondent relationship with any foreign establishment; and opening or maintaining any ac- count with any bank or financial institution outside Nigeria among others.

As stakeholders were busy di- gesting CBN’s new BDCs regulation, tge apex bank followed up with a set of action policies aimed at sanitising the parallel market. After three years of disconnecting BDCs, CBN resumed sale of foreign exchange worth $20,000 to each eligible Bureau De Change operator across the country. Also last week, apex bank revoked operating licenses of over 4,000 BDCs for committing various infractions. The bank confirmed its action last in a Press statement issued by Acting Director, Corporate communications department Sidi Ali, Hakama. Infractions listed against affected BDCs CBN noted, ranged from failure to pay of all necessary fees, including licence renewal, within the stipulated period in line with the guide- lines; rendition of returns in line with guidelines and, compliance with guidelines, directives, and circulars of the CBN, Particularly Laundering (AML), Countering the Financing of Terrorism (CFT)and Counter-Proliferation Financing (CPF) regulations.

The apex hinted at plans to revise regulatory and supervisory guidelines for the BDCs operations in Nigeria. It warned that “compliance with the new requirements will be mandatory for all stakeholders in the sector when the revised guidelines become effective.”

Binance and cryptos sabotage

The naira is battling many forces in the quest of finding its true value against other major international currencies. Aside from activity of forex street hawkers, the nation is battling a handful of crypto companies in Nigeria, including Binance, one of the world’s biggest exchanges. Cardoso narrated the harmful impact of activities of Binance to Nigeria’s economy while addressing the media at the last MPC meeting in Abuja. He recalled how collaboration between it and Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the EFCC and NSA was able to checkmate Binance limited, one of the worlds’ biggest crypto currency exchanges said to be responsible for the inflow of over $26 billion in the last one year. Cardoso said: “We have a re- sponsibility to protect Nigerians.

It’s with that in view that you have the CBN collaborating with other agencies of government like the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The collaboration with the SEC is not just by virtue of the fact that the DG of the Stock Exchange is a member of the MPC. The fact is, they have a very important role to play with respect to the way of protecting the interest of numerous investors they have a very minor role to play there. “And in that regard, I am pleased to note that the collaboration we have had, has been able to identify some of our fears really and to confirm some of our fears. “We are concerned that certain practices go on that indicate illicit flows going through a number of these entities and suspicious flows at best. In the case of Binance, in the last one year alone, $26 billion has passed through Binance Nigeria from sources and users who we cannot adequately identify.

“There is a lot that is going on now as a result of collaboration between the different agencies which includes EFCC, the police and the office of the NSA; and in due course as we progress and have more information to share, we will certainly share with you. But suffice to say that we are determined to do every- thing it takes to ensure that we take charge of our market or put differently and do not allow others to manipulate our markets in a way that ends up distortionary and sub optimises for all Nigerians. “We will not accept it and we will do everything possible to prevent any of these kinds of infractions from taking place.” Unconfirmed report said some promoters of Binance were allegedly quizzed by security officials in connection with their involvement in unrivalled hikes in dollar.

Respite after spike

CBN action and policies geared towards tackling speedily high forex trading is paying off. Days following implementation of actions and policies, feedback from market – official and parallel market confirmed stability. Naira is holding ground against the dollar and pounds. Unlike in the past when the parity between naira and major international currencies – dollar and pound was an unthinkable wide gap, moderate gap now holds sway.

Last line

The naira is gradually reclaiming its true value, given a number of protective actions taken by the CBN to ring fence it against orchestrated manipulation in favour of major international currencies.