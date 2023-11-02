CBN Commences Clearing Of $10bn Forex Backlogs

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has commenced the clearing of over $10 billion foreign exchange backlogs of commercial banks and airline operators.

The amount of overdue forward payments is estimated at $6.7 billion, according to government officials privy to the development.

Clearing that backlog has weighed on the naira, which fell to a record low of almost 1,000 per dollar on the official market this week.

Confirming the development, the source said “Yes, the CBN commenced forex backlog payment to our bank. yesterday”.

The CBN took the step on Wednesday to clear the maturing contracts with the banks, spokesman Isa Abdulmumin said by phone from the nation’s capital, Abuja, on Thursday.

He wasn’t immediately able to comment on how much of the forward contracts had been cleared.

The scarcity of dollars in Nigeria has forced buyers looking for hard currency onto the streets, where the naira changed hands at 1,167 per dollar on Thursday.

Inflation in Africa’s biggest economy is also at the highest in more than 18 years, prompting economists to predict that the CBN will raise interest rates again at its next meeting.