CBN Clears Bank Of Industry To Operate Non-Interest Banking

The Bank of Industry (BoI) has received regulatory approval from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to operate a non-interest banking (NIB) window, marking a significant milestone in the bank’s growth and long-term development agenda.

This approval authorises BoI to commence non-interest banking operations, positioning the bank to further advance Nigeria’s sustainable and inclusive industrial development through tailored financial solutions for underserved and highimpact business segments.

A statement signed by the Divisional Head, Public Relations, BoI, Theodora Amechi, said the non-interest banking operations ould enable BoI to drive inclusive growth, mobilize new ethical funding, expand support for the real economy, and align its financing activities with social and developmental objectives.

Under this framework, BoI will be able to finance assets and raw materials for customers using approved noninterest banking products.

According to the statement, the approval underscores the CBN’s confidence in the bank’s commit- ment to responsible financing. This will allow the bank to scale its operations, introduce innovative financing solutions, and deepen support for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), as well as other underserved segments critical to Nigeria’s sustainable economic growth.

Announcing this milestone, the MD/CEO, Bank of Industry, Dr. Olasupo Olusi, said: “This licence marks a pivotal moment in the Banks’s journey of transforming Nigeria’s industrial sector. With this licence we can reach a new category of borrowers who before now could not be served.”

The decision to commence non-interest banking operations is aimed at expanding access to ethical funding for businesses— particularly those that have traditionally avoided conventional interest-based financing.

This initiative opens new opportunities for ethically motivated and faith-sensitive enterprises, as well as segments of the economy that face challenges accessing traditional credit. It enables such businesses to access much-needed financing and participate confidently in the formal financial system in a manner consistent with their values and business realities.