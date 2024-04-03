CBN Changes Forex Duty For Goods Clearance 28 Times In 3-Month’ – Adeniyi 

…Customs nets N1.347 trillion revenue Q1, 2024, to go after vehicles with questionable papers

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) changed the exchange rate for clearing consignments in the custody of Nigeria’s customs 28 times between January 2024 and March before the process began to enjoy stability a few days ago, Comptroller General of Customs Service, Mr Adewale Bashir Adeniyi said.

The instability in the exchange rate for goods clearance, Adeniyi noted impeded the Service’s performance in the first quarter of 2024, until recently when the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister for the Economy Mr Wale Edun and CBN governor Mr Olayemi Cardoso initiated periodic consultations to mitigate the potential impact of exchange rate fluctuations on import activities.

The consultation by the Minister and CBN governor, customs CG said led to the relative stability enjoyed in forex duty in the past days. Nonetheless, Adeniyi at a press briefing on the first quarter 2024 performance put total revenue collected within three months ( January to March 2024) at N1.347 trillion, a substantial increase of 122.35% compared to the same period last year with revenue collection of N606.1 billion.

On month-on-month breakdown, the Service collected N390.8 billion in January 2024, compared to the January 2023 revenue collection of N199.8 billion, indicating a 95.60% increment. It realized N450.2 billion in February 2024 indicating 138.68% compared to the N188.6 billion figure of February 2023, and grew it to N506.6 billion in March 2024 higher than the March 2023 revenue figure of N217.6 billion.

” When compared to the federal government’s annual revenue target of N5.07 trillion for the NCS to collect in 2024, the target translates to a monthly revenue target of NGN 423 billion. We are pleased to report an average monthly revenue growth of 6.2% over the set monthly target and a cumulative revenue collection of 18.6%, equivalent to NGN 78,675,608,972.75 over the set quarterly target of NGN 1.269 trillion”, he said

He said the Service recorded a total of 572 seizures comprising various items valued at N 10.5 billion in Duty Paid Value (DPV). The month of January saw 111 seizures amounting to N 842. 9 million in DPV, while February marked the highest seizure numbers of 432, totalling N 3.7 billion of which rice constituted 39% of the seizures, followed by petroleum products at 26%, with motor vehicles and textiles accounting for 9% and 6% of the seizures, respectively.

He said the Service detained 22 suspects during the period noting that appropriate legal measures will be taken in accordance with the Nigeria Customs Service Act 2023.

Speaking on the bottlenecks that impeded customs operations in the first quarter of 2024, Adeniyi recounts: ” During the quarter, the NCS encountered several systemic challenges that impeded our ability to fulfil our statutory responsibilities effectively.

“These challenges encompassed issues related to non-compliance with regulations, infrastructure limitations, and a notable decline in cargo throughput, evidenced by a 4.89% decrease in the volume of transactions handled”.

“Additionally, significant fluctuations in exchange rates applied in the customs clearance of consignments posed considerable difficulties.

“As per protocol, the exchange rate utilized by Customs in the clearance of goods via the Nigeria Integrated Customs Information System (NICIS) is based on the rate determined by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN). In the last quarter, a total of 28 rates were directed by the CBN, ranging from N 951.94 per $ 1 in January 2024 to a peak of N 1,662.35 per $1 in February 2024. While a singular exchange rate of N951.94 per $ 1 was maintained in January, February witnessed 15 different spot rates ranging from N951.94 per $ 1 to N1,662.35 per $1.

“March saw a total of 13 different spot rates applied, ranging from N1,303.84 to N 1,630.16. These fluctuations resulted in an average applied exchange rate of N 1,314.03 per $1 in the clearance of Customs goods during the quarter”, he said.

The consequences of unstable forex rates for cargo clearance he noted had sent concerning signals to stakeholders, affecting and disrupting activities.

” Beyond the speculation regarding potential gains it may have on NCS revenue, the implications on transaction volumes are significant and outweigh any possible benefits.

“These concerns are already manifesting in current activities, with the potential for lagged effects in the coming months. Mindful of these implications on the trading public and the overall economy, the NCS, with the support of the Honourable Minister of Finance, has initiated periodic consultations with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to mitigate the potential impact of exchange rate fluctuations on import activities.

“The relative stability in the past days can be attributed to the interventions of the Honourable Minister of Finance and the Governor of the CBN”, Adeniyi said.

Speaking to granting 90 90-day window opportunity by the government to persons with defects on their imported vehicle papers to regularise their import duties, Adeniyi ruled out further extension at the expiration of the 90-day window.

“It is imperative to highlight the ongoing support of the government, particularly in approving initiatives aimed at fulfilling the mandate of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS).

“Among these initiatives, notable is the granting of a 90-day window to owners of uncustomed vehicles, facilitating the payment of appropriate duties on previously imported vehicles into the country.

“Members of the public are strongly advised to avail themselves of this opportunity to regularize their papers, as failure to do so will result in applicable penalties. Customs will embark on very serious vehicles that have questionable papers at the expiration of the 90-day window”, “he said.

He expressed confidence in the re-opening of Northern borders with Niger Republic, saying it will boost trading activities in those areas.

“With potential smugglers now reconsidering the legitimacy of trading through approved routes, this decision stands as a pivotal move”, he added.