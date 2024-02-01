CBN Caps Amount Banks Can Hold In Foreign Currency

Against the background of the recent steep drop in the value of the naira, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) on Wednesday, announced limits on how much banks can hold in foreign currencies. It also expressed concern about the growth of forex exposures on the lenders’ balance sheets.

In a letter to all banks entitled, “Harmonisation of Reporting Requirements on Foreign Currency Exposures of Banks,” the apex bank announced a limit on lenders’ net open positions of 20per cent of shareholders’ funds for short positions and a zero limit for long positions and ordered banks to harmonise reporting.

The CBN said that excess net open dollar positions on banks’ balance sheets have created an incentive for lenders to hold foreign currency, thus exposing them to currency and other risks.

It directed them to bring their exposures within the set limits immediately, meaning that banks would have to sell down or face sanctions including suspension from the currency market.

Before the forex crisis, banks could use their open net positions on foreign currency to finance short-term trade lines without resorting to CBN for bidding.

Under the new prudential requirements, the regulator said lenders will be required to have liquid foreign assets to cover maturing foreign currency obligations and directed banks to also have a foreign exchange contingency funding arrangement with other institutions.

Specifically, the circular said: “Banks are also required to have adequate stock of high-quality liquid foreign assets, i.e. cash and government securities in each significant currency to cover their maturing foreign currency obligations. In addition, banks should have in place a foreign exchange contingency funding arrangement with other financial institutions.”

It further stipulated that: “Banks should borrow and lend in the same currency (natural hedging) to avoid currency mismatch associated with foreign currency risk.

“The basis of the interest rate for borrowing should be the same as that of lending i.e. there should be no mismatch in floating and fixed interest rates, to mitigate basis risk associated with foreign borrowing interest rate risk.

“With respect to Eurobonds, any clause of early redemption should be at the instance of the issuer, and approval obtained from the CBN in this regard, even if the bond does not qualify as tier 2 capital.

“All banks are required to adopt adequate treasury and risk management systems to provide oversight of all foreign exchange exposures and ensure accurate reporting on a timely basis.”

Analysts believe that the new prudential requirements are also meant to prevent banks from engaging in speculative foreign exchange trading.