CBN: Businesses Expect Inflation To Ease Over Next Six Months

Share

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has said that businesses and households expect the country’s current level of inflation to gradually ease over the next six months.

The apex bank, which stated this in its “Inflation Expectations Survey Report” for November 2024 released on Tuesday, also said that businesses and households, “anticipate lower spending as their expenditure expectation gradually decrease over the next 6 months.”

However, the report said that businesses and households perceive the current inflation rate to be high, adding that: “Respondents (Businesses & households) opined that energy cost, transportation cost, exchange rate and insecurity influenced their perception on the inflation rate in the review month.”

Furthermore, it stated that in line with the inflation per ception in the current month, more businesses expect higher expenditure compared to households in the current month.

According to the report, large businesses recorded the highest inflation perception for the month of November 2024, followed by microbusinesses, medium businesses and small businesses in that order.

On businesses and house – holds’ perception of the CBN’s activities and key announcements, the report said that 68.5 per cent of respondents want interest rate reduced, 16.0 per cent want interest rate left unchanged while 15.5 per cent want interest rate increased.

The report also stated that 34.4 per cent of respondents believe that CBN announcements significantly impact inflation, compared with 45.7 per cent who believe that such announcements have a limited impact and 20.0 per cent who believe that the apex bank’s statements have zero impact.

Share

Please follow and like us: