CBN Bullish On Recapitalization Of Union, Polaris, Keystone Banks

As its banking recapitalisation exercise continues to gather pace, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has said that it is confident that Keystone Bank Ltd, Polaris Bank and Union Bank will fully meet their recapitalisation requirements before the expiration of the programme’s March 31, 2026, deadline.

A top CBN official, who stated this in a chat with New Telegraph, disclosed that the three banks are making significant progress in their efforts to meet the March 31, deadline.

The official said: “The CBN is closely monitoring the entire banking sector, not only the three banks, to ensure that they are complying fully with the recapitalisation guidelines.

We are satisfied that the exercise is proceeding well. “A major reason for this recapitalisation programme is to make sure that the banks are well capitalised to withstand shocks and be in the position to play their key role of helping the country achieve its $1 trillion economy goal. So the CBN will support all banks to make the exercise a success.”

The CBN official also hinted that Keystone Bank is likely be the first among the lenders to meet its recapitalisation requirements, as issues surrounding its ownership have been resolved by the court. The CBN, on January 10 last year, announced that it had dissolved the Boards and Management of Union Bank, Keystone Bank, and Polaris Bank and named their replacements.

The apex bank said the action became necessary due to the non-compliance of the lenders and their respective boards with the relevant provisions of the Banks and Other Financial Institutions Act, 2020.

Specifically, it said that the banks’ infractions varied from, “regulatory non-compliance, corporate governance failure, disregarding the conditions under which their licenses were granted, and involvement in activities that pose a threat to financial stability, among others.”

New Telegraph reports that following the lawsuit filed by the Federal Government through the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) against the former owners of Keystone Bank, challenging their acquisition of the lender, the Lagos State High Court, Ikeja, on February 11, this year, ordered the forfeiture of the shares of the bank previously held by the shareholders in favour of the Federal Government, thus, conferring ownership of the bank on the Government.

Analysts note that the CBN and the Asset Management Company of Nigeria (AMCON) sold Polaris Bank to Strategic Capital Investment Limited (SCIL) in October 2022, with SCIL acquiring 100% of the bank’s equity for an upfront payment of N50 billion and taking on responsibility for the N1.305 trillion debt owed to AMCON, which it was expected to repay over a 25- year period.

Although Union Bank was acquired by Titan Trust Bank in June 2022, New Telegraph gathered that that former is likely to be the surviving entity at the end of the recapitilisation exercise.