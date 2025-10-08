CBN: Building Integrity-Focused Next Generation For Macroeconomic Stability

The maiden edition of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor Annual Lecture Series, held at the Lagos Business School (LBS), last Friday, saw the apex bank boss, Olayemi Cardoso, urging the next generation to embrace integrity, as this will in future, enable them ensure the country remains on the path to sustainable macroeconomic stability, writes TONY CHUKWUNYEM

Clearly, while the vital role of the Next Generation in nation building is a much discussed topic, the press release issued penultimate Tuesday, by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), announcing that its Governor, Mr. Olayemi Cardoso, would deliver a landmark lecture, titled, “Next Generation Leadership in Monetary Policy & Nation Building,” at the Lagos Business School on October 3, 2025, excited industry watchers and stakeholders.

With the policy measures announced by the Cardoso-led leadership of the CBN to address the country’s economic challenges now beginning to yield the desired results, a lot of people were eager to listen to Mr. Cardoso’s speech, especially as the event coincided with the anniversary of he and his team’s second year in office.

Fostering dialogue

Also, another reason why the event attracted so much interest was that the press release issued by the apex bank, said it would mark the launch of the CBN Governor’s Lecture Series, the first in a series of thought-leadership discourses to be held in collabora- tion with leading tertiary institutions across the country over the next three years.

Specifically, the statement said: “The Governor’s Lecture Series, part of Mr. Cardoso’s broader Knowledge Acceleration and Thought Leadership Initiative, is central to the CBN’s strategy of deepening public understanding and strengthening the transmission of monetary policy.

It aims to foster dialogue, promote innovation, and advance an inclusive financial system that works for all Nigerians, while positioning the country as a leader on both the African and global stages. “Since assuming office in September 2023, Mr. Cardoso has consistently emphasized linking central banking to the daily realities of citizens.

He has stressed that the Bank’s core mandate, safeguarding price stability, is essential to driving sustainable economic growth and protecting livelihoods.” It quoted Mr. Cardoso as noting at an earlier event that: “Nigeria is at a pivotal moment, where technology, global financial realignments, and the energy of its youthful population are reshaping its economic future.

Innovation must be harnessed intentionally and confidently, particularly by institutions like the CBN.” But even though as the press release stated, the lecture attract- ed, senior policymakers, industry leaders, academics, and students, it was the students, who came from several universities that took centre stage at the event.

Indeed, in his speech, Cardoso commended Lagos Business School for hosting the event, stating that: “It is fitting that we begin this knowledge and leadership series here, with an audience of young people so central to shaping the future of monetary policy and nation-building.”

Shedding light on why he believes that next-generation lead ership matters “so much for monetary policy,” the CBN Governor said: “Monetary policy is not just about interest rates or inflation targets. It is about trust, stability, and the collective confidence of millions of economic actors who make decisions every day. “Strong institutions, resilient economies, and sustained prosperity are all anchored on the strength of leaders who can set a vision, make tough choices, and build credibility.

For central banking, leadership means being disciplined enough to protect price stability, while staying agile enough to adapt to shocks, and forward-looking enough to anticipate change.” He recalled that though the economy was facing formidable headwinds, including surging inflation, falling external reserves and weak investor confidence, when he assumed office in September 2023, the CBN had recorded significant progress in tackling these challenges by embracing credibility transparency and accountability.

“It was a moment that demanded not just technical skill, but leadership rooted in courage, credibility, and accountability. We had to act decisively,” he stated. The CBN Governor emphasised that while the regulator was pleased that its reform measures had yielded results, “the real task is to ensure that these hard-won gains translate into durable prosperity, especially for the next generation.”

Credibility, most valuable currency

According to him, the next generation must possess the right leadership qualities to build on what the current leaders have achieved. He said: “First, credibility is everything. In central banking, as in life, credibility is the most valuable currency. Leaders of to

Leadership cannot be divorced from nation-building. It must be anchored on trust, stability and the collective confidence of millions of economic actors

morrow must embrace transparency, evidence, and data-driven decision-making. That is why the CBN is deepening research partnerships with institutions such as yours and strengthening policy communication. “Second, the future is digital. Payments, credit, savings, investment and more are being redefined by fintech and digital platforms.

The leaders who will thrive are those who embrace innovation without losing sight of stability, inclusion, and trust. At the Central Bank, our regulatory sandbox and digital payment frameworks are part of preparing Nigeria for this digital financial future. “Third, leadership in monetary policy cannot be divorced from nation-building.

Price stability is essential, but in a country as young as Nigeria, it must go hand in hand with inclusion and economic diversification. Our task is to foster a stable macroeconomic environment where productivity thrives and opportunity flourishes. “Finally, thought leadership requires dialogue.

That is why we have launched this lecture series. It is not just about central bankers speaking to students; it is about building a community of inquiry, co-creating ideas, and passing knowledge across generations. Today’s undergraduates and graduates will be tomorrow’s ministers, entrepreneurs, innovators, and central bankers. You must prepare now not only to inherit leadership, but to trans- form it.”

Further advising the next generation, Cardoso noted that although the world they will inherit carries “daunting risks,” it also has “extraordinary opportunities.” As he put it, “perseverance, though it may sound cliché, is your greatest ally. Stay the course.

Lean into these challenges with creativity and courage, because history shows that disruption often creates the conditions for the most transformative breakthroughs.” The CBN Governor concluded his speech thus: “Stability is not an end in itself, but the foundation on which we must build growth, inclusion, and renewal.

The journey ahead demands credibility emanating from discipline, because credibility once lost is hard to regain; innovation, because tomorrow’s problems cannot be solved with yesterday’s tools; and inclusiveness, because policy means little if it does not improve the lives of ordinary people.

“This is what next-generation leadership requires: leadership that is data driven yet people centred, courageous yet humble, visionary yet accountable, determined to build not just for today but for generations unborn.” Further highlighting the importance of leaders embracing credibility during a fireside chat at the event, Cardoso cited the apex bank’s decision to clear the over $7 billion foreign exchange backlog inherited from the previous leadership of the bank, as an example of how leaders can make right decisions by preserving their integrity.

He explained that although that decision was not easy, the CBN made it to enhance the regulator’s credibility, noting that this played a key role in boosting the country’s capital inflow and also contributed to the recent surge in the country’s external reserves.

He stated: “If you don’t have credibility, people do not trust you, and they do not invest in you. When I took office, I made a promise. We would clear a back- log, a verifiable backlog, of mon- ies that were owed by Nigeria to third parties. And it was at the time estimated at over $7 billion. And to be honest with you, I had no idea how I was going to do it.

But I just felt it was not something to be negotiated. “We needed to ensure that we protected and maintained our integrity. How we would do that, we would have to sort it out. And as we began to understand the issues better, we got a forensic audit, which was done.

Based on those recommendations, we paid the backlog of forex transactions and thereby, made a huge sacrifice. And when I say a huge sacrifice, I will tell you why. “Because some people could have argued that it didn’t take place when you came there; put existing obligations first and worry about that later. “But I said, no. We cannot afford to do that.

If we expect people to not continue to trust and invest in our economy, you’ve got to keep your promises. “I had no idea by then that, that particular action contributed, in no small way, to the rise in foreign exchange reserves that we are able to accomplish.”

Stressing that leadership rooted in credibility, transparency and innovation would determine the nation’s economic trajectory, the CBN Governor said: “Nigeria’s most important asset is its next generation. You, the emergent cohort of scholars, professionals and civic actors, are not simply participants in this dialogue; you constitute its very subject.

“Leadership cannot be divorced from nation-building. It must be anchored on trust, stability and the collective confidence of millions of economic actors,” he added. He assured the country’s youths that the apex bank will remain committed to sustaining economic stability and transparency as part of efforts to rebuild trust in the nation’s financial system.

Conclusion

Although a lot of people at the event said they were impressed with Cardoso’s responses to questions during the chat and that they support the thought-leadership discourses initiative, the consensus among industry watchers and stakeholders is that the next generation might be discouraged from embracing integrity if the fiscal authorities don’t set the right example.