New Telegraph

June 1, 2023
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
  1. Home
  2. Business
  3. CBN Breaks Silence,…

CBN Breaks Silence, Says We Did Not Devalue Naira

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has debunked the news making the rounds that it has devalued the Nigeria Naira.

Reports had earlier emerged that CBN devalued Naira from N631 to the dollar from N461.60 it sold at the Importers and Exporters (I&E) window the previous day.

But refuting the claims in a statement issued on Thursday via its verified Twitter handle, the apex bank said, “CBN did not devalue the Naira!”.

The reported devaluation is coming barely 48 hours after President Bola Tinubu announced the plans of the Federal Government to unify Nigeria’s exchange rate to stimulate the country’s crumbling economy.

Recall that in his inaugural speech, President Tinubu had said that the “Monetary policy needs a thorough house cleaning.”

Following the development, Tinubu met with the CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele, at the presidential villa on Tuesday.

It was believed that the issue of the exchange rate and the removal of the petrol subsidy was discussed at the meeting.

Tags:

Read Previous

Over 8 Million Persons Dies Of Tobacco Smoking Annually – WHO
Read Next

Rivers Governor, Fubara Swears In Four Commissioners

Most Popular

Arts

Ikpayongo Market: Understanding Tiv Culture

May 11, 2023
News

New research says trophy hunting endangers South Africa’s tourism industry

August 15, 2022
Politics

PDP, LP Tackles Each Other As Ex-Military Head Of State Visits Abia For Prayer

April 20, 2023
Body & Soul

Why my new Gospel Song, ‘Mu Na Chi M’ is special –Tessy Aniesi

October 2, 2022
News

Massive Winnings on iLOT BET during the 2023 Presidential Election

February 20, 2023