The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has debunked the news making the rounds that it has devalued the Nigeria Naira.

Reports had earlier emerged that CBN devalued Naira from N631 to the dollar from N461.60 it sold at the Importers and Exporters (I&E) window the previous day.

But refuting the claims in a statement issued on Thursday via its verified Twitter handle, the apex bank said, “CBN did not devalue the Naira!”.

The reported devaluation is coming barely 48 hours after President Bola Tinubu announced the plans of the Federal Government to unify Nigeria’s exchange rate to stimulate the country’s crumbling economy.

Recall that in his inaugural speech, President Tinubu had said that the “Monetary policy needs a thorough house cleaning.”

Following the development, Tinubu met with the CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele, at the presidential villa on Tuesday.

It was believed that the issue of the exchange rate and the removal of the petrol subsidy was discussed at the meeting.