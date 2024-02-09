CBN: Boosting Forex Liquidity to Ensure Naira Stability

The surge in the volume of foreign exchange transactions at the official market in recent days indicates that the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) measures to boost dollar liquidity and ensure naira appreciation are yielding results, writes Tony Chukwunyem

Clearly, the main takeaway in the interview that the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. Olayemi Cardoso, had with Arise TV, which was aired on Monday, was the confidence he expressed in the foreign exchange reforms launched by the apex bank in June last year. Although, the reforms, which were aimed at liberalising foreign exchange trading by ensuring that all FX trading take place at the Investors and Exporters (I&E) window, using a “willing buyer, willing seller” model, resulted in the devaluation of the naira, thus worsening inflation, Cardoso emphasised in the interview that he was confident that the apex bank was achieving significant success in tackling the major cause of the naira’s weakness- lack of forex liquidity.

Cleared fx backlog

Specifically, he disclosed that out of the $7 billion forex backlog that he and his team met, when they assumed office in September, the CBN had cleared about $2.3 billion, including foreign airlines’ backlog; had discovered that $2.4 billion were invalid claims and was working towards paying the outstanding $2.2 billion. Explaining how the regulator was able to achieve the feat in less than five months, Cardoso said: “As we went along repaying the FX backlog, we had reasons to believe that we needed to take a harder look at the FX obligations, and we contracted Deloitte management consultants to do a forensic of all these obligations and tell us what was valid and what was not.

“We discovered that of the $7 billion FX backlog, about $2.4 billion were invalid based on invalid import documents, non-existent entities, beneficiaries who had asked for FX and got more than they asked for, and some who didn’t ask for any but got. All of these amounted to about $2.4 billion invalid FX claims.” He added: “We wrote to the concerned parties of the invalid claims, but sadly, much of those have not been disputed to satisfaction.” The CBN Governor, who said that the apex bank was confident that it would soon address the out- standing $2.2 billion, added that this would lead to the resolution of the forex crisis thereby ensuring naira stability. Analysts had pointed out that clearing the FX backlog was key to restoring foreign investors’ confidence in the Nigerian economy thus encouraging capital flows to the country.

Reforms’ positive outlook

Indeed, responding to a question on foreign investors’ inter- est in the country during the interview, the CBN Governor said that many foreign investors were interested in coming back to Nigeria owing to the positive outlook of reforms. “We have a situation where many foreign portfolio investors are very interested in returning to the Nigerian market. They’ve taken a very methodical interest in understanding how the reforms are taking place and see how it’s taking the country in a direction they believe is the right direction,” he said. He also stated that in the short term, the CBN has put in significant work as well as witnessed results in improving the market structures and removing all the bottlenecks hindering the supply of FX into the country.

Cardoso said: “We have addressed the challenges to remittance flows, reduced the ability of banks to hold on to positions, and more importantly, we now have the export proceeds from the national energy sector flowing back through the central bank. We have also initiated several short-term measures to make naira assets attractive to foreign investors. “Our policy focus is on achieving rate stability and maintaining market flexibility and liquidity. The move to unify the naira exchange rate and lift currency trading restrictions in June 2023 aims to establish market-driven rates through price discovery. “This strategy seeks to create a more efficient and transparent FX market to boost investor confidence and reduce market volatility.

“Over the past six months, the bank has taken deliberate steps to enhance liquidity and FX supply in the forex market. All FX transaction windows have been consolidated into the NAFEM platform.” He explained that the CBN ‘s recent removal of the exchange rate cap for International Money Transfer Operators (IMTOS) was to enable them t disburse remittances at market-determined rates without restrictions. He also pointed out that the transfer of NNPC account to the CBN, as directed by President Bola Tinubu, was aimed at increasing liquidity in the forex market. In the same vein, he disclosed that in line with coordinated monetary and fiscal policies, efforts are underway to ensure that all dollar-earning agencies and parastatals remit their earnings directly to the CBN to enhance transparency and liquidity in the FX market.

The CBN Governor also said the bank was exploring mechanisms to incentivise individuals holding foreign currency (FCY) outside the banking system to deposit these funds within the banking system, necessitating the establishment of a legal framework. In addition, he stated that discussions were underway on introducing a single FCY gateway bank to centralise all cor- respondent banking activities, currently dominated by two major banks in the corresponding banking space. Also, speaking at the resumption of the sectoral debate series organised by the House of Representatives on Tuesday, Cardoso, assured Nigerians that measures to boost dollar liquidity were starting to make a difference as transaction volumes on the official market totaled $844 million on Monday, February 5. He said: “This is the first time in many years it has achieved this level.

I want to emphasize that we are now at a turning point. I’m confident that positive outcomes are already emerging and will become more apparent in the near future.” New Telegraph reports that in his address at the 2024 macro- economic outlook launch hosted by the Nigeria Economic Summit Group (NESG) in Lagos, a fortnight ago, Cardoso had dwelt extensively on the measures that the apex bank was taking to ensure exchange rate stability. He said that the naira was currently undervalued, adding that the CBN would collaborate with the fiscal authorities to accelerate “genuine price discovery in the near term,” and that the regulator expects stability in the forex market this year. As he put it, “the expected stability in the foreign exchange market for 2024 can be attributed to the reduction in petroleum product imports and the recent implementation of a market-determined exchange rate policy by the CBN.

This reform is designed to streamline and unify multiple exchange rates, fostering transparency and reducing opportunities for arbitrage. The resulting consistent and stable exchange rate will not only boost investor confidence but also attract foreign investment, elevating Nigeria’s appeal to global investors. “We are implementing a comprehensive strategy to improve liquidity in our FX markets in the short, medium, and long term. Our focus is on addressing fundamental issues that have hindered the effective operation of our markets over the years. “Upholding the integrity of financial markets is crucial for building confidence. With the completion of an independent forensic review and the subsequent clearance of the backlog of valid FX transactions, we remain steadfast in our commitment to decisively address any infractions and abuses.

“In our efforts to stabilise the exchange rate, it is imperative that we prioritise transparency and create a market environment that enables the fair determina- tion of exchange rates, ensuring stability for businesses and individuals alike. “We believe that the naira is currently undervalued and, coupled with coordinated measures on the fiscal side, we will expedite genuine price discovery in the near term. This coordinated approach will contribute to a more balanced and stable exchange rate.”

Conclusion

However, while analysts believe that the CBN’s reforms, especially the measures announced in recent days, are likely to attract foreign portfolio inflows to the country, they point out that this will only happen if foreign investors are convinced that there is effective coordination between Nigeria’s monetary and fiscal authoritries.