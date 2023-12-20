CBN: Boosting financial inclusion amid challenges

At the 2022 Financial Inclusion Conference, held in Abuja, in November last year, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) had stated that it was diligently working towards achieving its 95 per cent financial inclusion target by 2024.

The apex bank cited the launch of its Revised National Financial Inclusion Strategy (NFIS 3.0) and a number of other important initiatives as evidence of the significant effort that it was putting into ensuring that 95 per cent of Nigerians have access to financial services.

Some of the initiatives listed by the CBN include, the National Strategy for Leveraging Agent Networks for Women’s Financial Inclusion; National Fintech Strategy; Nigeria Payments System Vision 2025 (PSV 2025); Nigerian Financial Services Maps (NFSMaps) and a Regulatory Sandbox.

Indeed, in a speech she delivered at the event, the then Deputy Governor, Financial System Stability Directorate, at the apex bank, Mrs. Aishah Ahmad, reeled off some of the successes recorded as a result of the initiatives.

Specifically, she said: “Agent banking network growth was significant, increasing from 38,416 agents in December 2018 to 1.4 million by October 2022, primarily driven by the Shared Agent Network Expansion Facility (SANEF) initiative of the CBN and the Bankers Committee.

“This expansion of agent network is an important lever to expand the number of financial access points per 100,000 of the population – thereby boosting access to affordable financial services by those in the more dispersed rural areas and certain urban centers. The growth in agent networks which has been significant also in the North-East (67% in 2020) will be important for improving financial inclusion in the north.”

She, however, stated: “Notwithstanding these successes, some of which were spurred by COVID-19, certain segments such as youth, rural dwellers, women, north-east and north-west regions and MSMEs/Farmers remain relatively excluded -11 per cent, 24 per cent, eight per cent, 32 per cent (NW) and three per cent (access to formal loans) respectively-compared to the national averages. Progress in credit, insurance and pensions have also been slow. These segments are the key target priority areas for the NFIS 3.0.”

Ahmad predicted that “whilst the 2022 A2F survey is being awaited, it is anticipated that the financial inclusion rate would have improved by another five percentage points, drawing on the momentum on digital financial services spurred by COVID-19 pandemic, and leveraging the myriad of financial services solutions in the dynamic financial system.”

EFInA’s 2023 A2F’s findings

Given the foregoing, players in Nigeria’s financial ecosystem most have eagerly anticipated the launch of the Enhancing Financial Innovation and Access’ (EFInA)2023 Access to Financial Services in Nigeria (A2F) survey findings which held in Lagos last Wednesday.

According to a statement issued by EFInA at the end of the event, “the 2023 results show that 26 per cent of Nigerians are financially excluded, down from 32 per cent in 2020, demonstrating clear progress towards the Nigeria Financial Inclusion Strategy (NFIS 3.0) recommended target to reduce levels of financial exclusion in Nigeria to 25 per cent by 2024.

“However, with formal financial inclusion levels at only 64 per cent (up from 56% in 2020), there remains significant work to do in order to achieve the ambition of the Central Bank of 95 per cent formal inclusion in the long term.”

Other key highlights of the survey findings listed by the organisation include, that people accessing formal financial services through banks increased much more slowly, from 51 per cent to 52 per cent; growth in formal inclusion is being driven by the increased use of non-banking channels, which grew from five per cent in 2020 to 12 per cent in 2023; the gender gap is widening, from eight per cent in 2020 to nine per cent in 2023; rural communities continue to be considerably less likely to be formally included than urban communities (37% of rural Nigerians are financially excluded compared to 17% of urban Nigerians) and farmers and dependents are the populations most likely to be excluded.

Commenting on the results of the Survey, EFiNA Chair, Dr Agnes Martins said: “We are seeing encouraging progress towards the NFIS 3.0 recommended goal to reduce exclusion to 25 per cent by 2024, and we must acknowledge all the good work that has gone into making this happen.

“However, we also have to be clear that 26 per cent exclusion means that 28.8 million adult Nigerians continue to be completely excluded from the financial system. That is a statistic that we must recognise remains unacceptable, and we must redouble our efforts to accelerate their inclusion.

“These are predominantly farmers and dependents, more likely to be female, and to live in rural areas in northern Nigeria. We need intentional, deliberate strategies to give them financial access and to support them graduate to the products and services that can enhance their resilience. Over the coming weeks we will be engaging all stakeholders to further analyse the data and work collaboratively to develop solutions.”

Cardoso’s address

Interestingly, before the survey findings were unveiled, Governor of the CBN, Mr. Olayemi Cardoso, delivered an address at the event in which he stressed the importance of financial inclusion in building an inclusive and sustainable economy.

Cardoso, who was represented by the Director, Other Financial Institutions Supervision Department at the CBN, Mr. Chibuike Nwagerue, stated that while the apex bank and other stakeholders in the financial system are aspiring to build a strong and broad-based economy, their focus, “must be to ensure that the economy can promote growth, efficiency, stability, and inclusiveness in the distribution of the gains of financial development.”

He said: “An inclusive and sustainable economy is hinged on two factors: inclusivity (ensuring that the economy works for everyone) and sustainability (ensuring the protection of the economy for the future). These two factors are critical in developing macroeconomic policies in the country, underscoring the importance of inclusive growth, both in the short run and the long run. Sustainable economic practices contribute to long-term economic resilience. This provides the backdrop for key interconnected elements in the broader economic development framework like Gross Domestic Product growth, inflation reduction, and price stability.

“To the economy, inclusivity ensures that individuals and Nano, Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises have access to affordable and appropriate financial services which would in turn help in the expansion of operations, investment in new technologies, and the creation of more job opportunities. A gainfully employed populace translates to more people in the formal economy.”

In addition, he stated: “Inclusive financial systems play a crucial role in protecting the most vulnerable individuals and communities from the impacts of global uncertainties by always providing them with access to essential financial services.

“Inclusive financial systems can offer protection through the provision of access to savings and emergency funds, the provision of rails to facilitate digital payments and transfers, and the provision of pathways to access credit, microloans, and social safety disbursements in times of crisis among other things.”

The CBN Governor, while noting that commitment to the country’s economic growth and development is central to the mandate of the apex bank, pledged that as the chair of the National Financial Inclusion Steering Committee, he would “continue to work with other leaders in the ecosystem to ensure that the goal of inclusive growth and development is achieved through financial inclusion.”

To this end, he announced that in addition to already existing strategies, the CBN would focus more on the role of formalization to support the conduct and transmission of monetary policy.

“Financial inclusion broadens the reach of monetary policy by increasing the number of individuals and businesses participating in the formal financial system. This expanded participation provides additional channels through which changes in interest rates and other policy tools can influence economic activity,” Cardoso said.

He also stated that in order to achieve the target of 95 percent financial inclusion, all financial inclusion implementation agencies should, “set up specific functions or units dedicated to financial inclusion in their various organizations.”

Furthermore, he said that the CBN would continue to leverage data for policymaking and to strengthen monetary policy transmission and called on all stakeholders “to come up with a framework that will leverage data for all financial inclusion-related efforts going forward.”

He also urged stakeholders to work towards addressing infrastructural issues in underserved areas such as broadband penetration and digital identification in order achieve major economic goals through financial inclusion.

Conclusion

Although, as EFInA’s 2023 A2F survey findings seem to suggest, the CBN is unlikely to achieve its 95 per cent financial inclusion target by 2024, the consensus among industry stakeholders is that the apex bank’s initiatives, aimed at increasing financial inclusion, have already yielded significant results.