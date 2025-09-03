CBN: Boosting E-Payment Efficiency With Fresh PoS Regulations

The new regulations on Point of Sale (PoS) and other payment terminals recently introduced by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) are a strategic move by the apex bank to bolster electronic payment (e-payment) efficiency, writes Tony Chukwunyem

In a speech, delivered on his behalf by the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) Deputy Governor, Economic Policy, Muhammad Sani Abdullahi, at the public lecture organised by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), on July 10, this year, the apex bank Governor, Mr. Olayemi Cardoso, noted that while digital innovation has boosted financial inclusion, it had also introduced complex regulatory and security challenges.

He said: “The present era of rapid technological transformation has made the adoption of digital financial services in Nigeria, including cryptocurrencies and tokenized investments, increase exponentially. “The surge in digital innovation has brought benefits, such as greater financial inclusion and also given rise to complex challenges, such as fraud and money laundering.”

Rising PoS fraud

Indeed, while data released by the apex bank shows that transactions via an e-payment channel like Pointof-Sale (PoS) terminal, more than doubled from N110.35 trillion in 2023 to over N223 trillion last year, figures from the Financial Institutions Training Centre’s (FITC) “Fraud and Forgeries Report” for Q1 2024 indicate that PoS fraud cases jumped by 31.12 per cent, rising from 2,683 incidents in Q4 2023 to 3,518 cases in Q1 2024 alone.

The report also showed that PoSrelated frauds accounted for 30.67 per cent of the 11,472 total fraud cases reported during the period, thus making PoS transactions the biggest contributor to fraud in country’s financial system.

Response

The CBN, in its bid to tackle the problem, has over the years introduced several initiatives. For instance, in December, last year, it announced measures, such as a N100,000 daily limit for individual customer withdrawals from PoS terminals, a N500,000 weekly withdrawal cap per customer and a daily cash-out limit of N1.2 million for PoS agents.

However, the apex bank, last week, intensified its efforts in this regard with the release of a new e-payment circular titled: “Migration to ISO 20022 Standard for Payment Messaging and Mandatory Geo-Tagging of Payment Terminals”.

The circular, signed by Director of the Payments System Supervision Department at the CBN, Rakiya Yusuf, directed Deposit Money Banks (DMBs), Microfinance Banks (MFBs), Mobile Money Operators (MMOs), Switching and Processing Companies, Payment Terminal Service Providers (PTSPs), Payment Solution Service Providers (PSSPs), Super Agents and other licensed operators in the payments ecosystem, to install native geo-location services, enabled with double-frequency Global Positioning System (GPS) receivers for reliable geo-location services system on all existing and newly deployed PoS terminals within sixty days.

Geotagging is the process of attaching geographic coordinate information to images, video, and other media recorded by smartphones or Global Positioning System (GPS)- enabled electronic devices. The regulator also directed that: “All payment terminals must be registered with a Payment Terminal Service Aggregator (PTSA) with accurate latitude/longitude coordinates indicating the Merchant/ Agent place of business/service and status.”

It further directed all operators (PTSAs, PTSPs, PTADs and Acquirers) to ensure that their Point of Sale (PoS) terminals and Applications are, “duly certified by the National Central Switch to align with the listed standards.”

Additionally, the CBN said that as part of the certification process, “all payment terminals must have the National Central Switch Software Development Kit (SDK) for Geolocation monitoring and Geofencing implemented within the libraries of its PoS Application.”

Other directives issued by the apex bank include, that the minimum Operating System (OS) requirement across all terminals is the Android OS v10; the SDK for geolocation monitoring must be initialized at the registered business/service location; a radius of 10 meters outside the registered business/service location is the permitted geofence for all merchant activity; “geolocation data must be captured at transaction initiation and included in the message payload as a mandatory reporting field and that terminals not directly routed to a PTSA will not be permitted to transact.

The CBN, which announced that it will commence compliance validation exercises from October 20, 2025, directed that all existing terminals and newly registered terminals “must ensure strict adherence always to approved Mathematics Subject Classification (MSC) code per sector.” It added: “All existing terminals must be geo-tagged within 60 days of this circular; new terminals going forward must be geo-tagged before certification and activation.” Significantly, the circular also

Latest data released by NIBSS shows that the number of terminals rose by 119.46 per cent to hit a record 5.90 million as at the end of March 2025

contained fresh directives issued by the CBN with regard to its previous instructions on migration to the International Organisation for Standardisation 20022(ISO20022) messaging standard for payments and settlement messaging.

While reminding all licensed payment operators that the ISO20022 is the standard for payment messaging to support the country’s payments objective of “ensuring standardized quality data,” the apex bank directed that, going forward, all payment transaction messages exchanged domestically or internationally, must be formatted in ISO20022 in line with its and the Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication’s (SWIFT) specifications.

It also directed that: “All institutions shall ensure complete and accurate population of mandatory data elements, including payer/payee identifiers, merchant/agent identifiers and transfer metadata.” Furthermore, the CBN directed that, “all in-scope institutions must complete migration activities and be fully compliant, not later than October 31, 2025.”

NIBSS data

According to analysts, the ease of transactions and proximity have led to a significant increase in the number of PoS terminals deployed across the country by financial institutions in recent years. In fact, latest data released by NIBSS shows that the number of terminals rose by 119.46 per cent to hit a record 5.90 million as at the end of March 2025, compared with 2.69 million in the corresponding period of last year.

This means that a total of 3.21 million PoS terminals were deployed across the country during the period. New Telegraph’s analysis of the data revealed a steady increase in the number of deployed PoS terminal in the last few years, especially in 2024.

Thus, the data indicated that the number of deployed terminals stood at 2.48 million in January; 2.58 million in February; 2.69 million in March; 2.80 million in April; 2.85 million in May and 2.94 million in June. It also shows that deployed PoS terminals stood at 3.05 million in July; 3.15 million in August; 3.24 million in September; 4.87 million in October; 5.40 million in November and 5.56 million in December.

Similarly, in the first three months of this year, deployed PoS terminals stood at 5.57 million in January, 5.87 million in February and 5.90 million in March. Further analysis of the data equally shows that there has been a sharp increase in the number of registered PoS terminals in recent years.

For instance, the number of registered PoS terminals in the country, according to NIBSS, stood at 7.79 million in December 2024; 3.49 million in December 2023; 2.33 million in December 2022; 1.32 million in December 2021 and 690,070 in December 2020.

For the first quarter of this year, the number of registered PoS terminals stood at 7.79 million in January, 8.06 million in February and 8.36 million in March. Also, the data indicates that PoS transactions hit N10.51 trillion in Q1 2025, a 301.67 per cent increase from Q1 2024.

Reactions

Interestingly, industry experts have reacted positively to the CBN’s new regulations on PoS terminals. They point out that NIBSS had been mandated in 2024, to develop a geofencing plan to prevent terminals from being used outside their deployment addresses.

Thus, under the CBN’s latest directive, NIBSS will immediately disable a terminal that has been moved beyond its certified location. Commenting on the new regulations, while speaking on a TV business programme last Thursday, the Acting National President of the Association of Mobile Money and Bank Agents in Nigeria (AMMBAN) Dr. Obioha Oti, said that while the association was concerned about the capacity of its members meeting the 60-day deadline for the mandatory geo-tagging of PoS terminals, it supports the policy because, according to him, it will help to reduce fraud, kidnapping and other criminal activities.

He stressed that if effectively implemented, the policy will boost financial inclusion as it will enable operators to rely on data-backed information to drive the deployment of PoS terminals.

Conclusion

Indeed, the consensus among analysts is that effective implementation of the new PoS rules will go a long way in helping the government to tackle not only fraud, but also the pervasive insecurity across the country.