CBN Blames Current Cash SCarcity On Naira Redesign

…Puts Money in Circulation at N3.4TRN

As the country battles another round of cash scarcity, the Governor of Central Bank Nigeria, Mr. Yemi Cardoso, has blamed the development on the badly implemented naira redesign policy undertaken by the bank. This is just as the bank reassured the public of adequate cash supply as it puts the amount of money currently in circulation at N3.4 trillion. Cardoso made the clarification yesterday as the World Bank released Nigeria Development Update (NDU) edition titled, ‘Turning the Corner’ (from reforms and renewed hope, to results) He said in order to correct glaring defects noticeable in different policies of the bank, CBN was taking a comprehensive look at all the different policies that have come out from it over a period of time.

The process, he said, would result to producing an elegant document that states what is required from start to scratch, with a view to spelling out clearly rules guiding how to play in money market. According to Cardoso, “yes, unfortunately, the history of that lies with the naira redesign policy and coming to the end of the year, way before the third quarter, there was a lot of apprehension with respect to where this was all going to end; and whether the old currency would no longer be good as legal tender and many started hoardings.

This is really what happened. Happily, the Supreme Court has decided that the currency will be valid post-end of the year. “On the issue of volatility and what the CBN is doing to minimise this. What we have done is to recognise that it is important to create confidence in those who normally play that market. “We are taking a comprehensive look at all the different policies that have come out from the central bank over a period of time and we will come out with an elegant document that states what is required from start to scratch; and is clear on how to play that market.”

He said CBN strayed into a direction that was away from its core mandates in respect of 43 banned items. According to him, “clearly on the 43 import items, we have taken that away from the central bank because as far as we are concerned that trade policy has nothing to do with us. “I am very pleased that it has had a positive impact and I was very happy to hear about the 1.3 million people that are potentially lifted out of poverty as a result of this. I can assure you that listening to that kind of statistics, we will do everything we can to ensure that we don’t veer into areas like that again.”