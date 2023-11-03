CBN Begins Forex Forwards Backlog Pay-off

…Airlines Expectant On Trapped Fund Disbursement

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has started clearing outstanding foreign currency forwards owed to banks, apex bank sources said yesterday. The payment, which commenced on Monday, saw the CBN clearing matured forward foreign-exchange contracts with several banks including Citibank, Stanchart, Stanbic, UBA and Keystone Bank.

According to banking industry sources, the CBN made an initial payment of $1 billion to kick start the process of clearing the amount of overdue forward payments which is estimated at about $6.7 billion. The Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr. Wale Edun, had on September 22 attributed the naira’s deprecation to the forex forwards backlog.

He said that paying off the backlog would boost confidence in the forex market leading to the country receiving more forex inflows. On October 23 at the Nigeria Economic Summit, Edun said Nigeria was expecting $10 billion in foreign currency inflows in the next few weeks to ease liquidity in a foreign exchange market.

He said President Bola Tinubu had signed two executive orders to allow domestic issuance of instruments in foreign currency and also allow all cash outside the banking system to be brought into the banks. Edun said: “There is a line of sight on $10 billion worth of inflow of foreign exchange in a relatively near future, in weeks rather than months,” adding that liquidity would also come from NNPC Ltd.’s crude sales and foreign investment firms willing to invest in Nigeria.

In its reaction to the news of the CBN commencing payment of the outstanding foreign currency forwards, Comercio Partners said, in a note to clients, that the development will have a positive impact on the market. As the investment firm put it, “the reported actions by the CBN are expected to bring about favourable changes in Nigeria’s financial landscape, primarily by strengthening the naira and fostering confidence in the securities market.”

Specifically, it said it anticipates a surge in market confidence, particularly in Nigeria’s securities like the Eurobond, adding that: “This positive development might trigger an increase in investor interest in these assets, potentially resulting in a rally around the Eurobond.”