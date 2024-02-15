CBN Bars IOCs From Remitting 100% Of Forex Proceeds Abroad

…Halts PTA, BTA payments in cash

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has stopped International Oil Companies (IOCs) operating in the country from immediately remitting 100 per cent of their forex proceeds to their parent company abroad.

The apex bank has also finally announced that it has banned the cash disbursement of Personal Travel Allowance (PTA) and Business Travel Allowance (BTA) by Deposit Money Banks (DMBs).

In separate circulars signed by its Director of Trade and Exchange, Hassan Mahmud, dated February 14, 2024, the CBN disclosed that the new measures are in line with its ongoing reforms in the foreign exchange market.

Specifically, under the new guidelines released yesterday, the apex bank stated that DMBs are only allowed to remit forex proceeds on behalf of IOCs subject to a maximum of 50 per cent of the repatriated export proceeds in the first instance while the balance of 50 per cent may be repatriated after 90 days from the date of inflow of the export proceeds.

On PTA/BTA payments, the CBN said all authorised dealers must henceforth effect such payments through electronic channels only, including debit or credit cards.

