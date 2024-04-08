CBN Bans Use Of FX-Denominated Collateral For Naira Loans

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has barred Deposit Money Banks (DMBs) from accepting foreign currency-denominated collateral to grant naira loans.

In a letter to all banks, released on Monday, which was signed by its acting Director, Banking Supervision Department, Adetona Adedeji, the apex bank announced that it has prohibited the current practice whereby bank customers use foreign currency as collateral for naira loans except in cases where the foreign currency collateral are Eurobonds issued by the Federal Government or guarantees of foreign banks including standby letters of credit.

It thus directed lenders to wind down all loans currently secured with dollar-denominated collateral within 90 days or such exposure will attract a 150 per cent capital adequacy ratio computation as part of the bank’s risk, along with other sanctions.

The circular reads: “The Central Bank of Nigeria has observed the prevailing situation where bank customers use foreign currency (FCY) as collaterals for naira loans.

“Consequently, the current practice of using foreign currency-denominated collaterals for naira loans is hereby prohibited except where the foreign currency collateral is Eurobonds issued by the Federal Government of Nigeria; or guarantees of foreign banks, including standby letters of credit

“In this regard, all loans currently secured with dollar-denominated collaterals other than as mentioned above should be wound down within 90 days, failing which such exposures shall be risk-weighted 150% for Capital Adequacy Ratio computation, in addition to other regulatory sanctions.”

Analysts believe that the move is aimed at protecting the banking system against a strengthening of the naira.

The local currency has gained sharply against the dollar on both the official and parallel markets after the CBN raised interest rates in February and March, and lifted restrictions on foreign participation at its fixed-income auctions.

Reuters reported analysts as saying that the regulator now allows foreign investors to pre-fund their accounts and get naira at the prevailing exchange rate for bill auctions.

In the past, banks faced constraints in fulfilling foreign investors’ bids as they incurred extra costs on settlement day if they borrowed from the CBN’s discount window to pay for bills.