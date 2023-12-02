CBN Bans Opening Of New Tier 1 Accounts, Wallets Without BVN, NIN

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has directed Deposit Money Banks (DMBs) to ensure that henceforth, no new Tier 1 accounts/wallets are opened for customers that do not have Bank Verification Numbers (BVN) and National Identity Numbers (NIN). In a circular to DMBs, Non-interest banks, Payment Service Banks, other financial institutions and mobile operators, posted on its website yesterday, the apex bank also announced that for all existing Tier 1 accounts/wallets without BVN and NIN, any unfunded account or wallet, should be immediately placed on Post No Debit or Credit until a BVN and NIN is provided by the owners.

In addition, the CBN stated that with effect from March 1, 2024, all funded Tier 1 accounts/wallets without BVN and NIN, will be placed on Post No Debit or Credit and that no further transactions will be permitted through such accounts/wallets. The regulator also directed that the BVN and NIN attached to or associated with all accounts/wallets must be electronically validated January 31, 2024.

According to the apex bank, the new directives are part of efforts to strengthen Know Your Customer(KYC) processes in the banking system. Specifically, the CBN stressed that it is mandatory for all Tier 1 bank accounts and wallets to have BVN and NIN, adding it also remains mandatory for Tiers 2 and 3 accounts and wallets to have BVN and NIN. It reminded the financial institutions that the process for account opening must commence with them electronically retreiving BVN and NIN relevant information from the Nigeria Interbank Settlement System (NIBSS) or NIMC.

To ensure full compliance with the directives, the CBN directed executive compliace officers, chief compliance officers or heads of compliance functions to acquiant themselves with the guidance notes it attached to the circular, announcing that a comprehensive BVN and NIN audit will soon be conducted and sanctions applied where breaches are identified.

Some of the highlights of the guidance notes include that for existing customers(individual), banks should ensure that all operated accounts/ wallets, including accounts/ wallets created throuhgh agents are fully profiled in the NIBSS ICAD and tagged with valid and correct BVN and NIN; the prohibition of enrolment of new customers by manually creating a customer profile and subsequetly attaching BVN and NIN and the prohibition of the use of placeholder BVN and NIN to support the creation of any customer profile.

Analysts believe that the new CBN directives are aimed at tackling surging cybercrime and other fraudulent practices in the banking system.