CBN: Banks’ Lending To Agric Up 22.75% To N3.17trn

Deposit Money Banks (DMBs) and other financial institutions’ lending to the agricultural sector rose by 22.75 per cent, or N587.34 billion, to N3.17 trillion in the first quarter of this year from N2.58 trillion in the corresponding period of 2024, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has said.

The apex bank disclosed this in its economic report for Q1’25 released over the weekend. New Telegraph’s analysis of the report also shows that at N3.17 trillion in the first three months of this year, financial institutions’ lending to the agricultural sector increased by 11 per cent, or N314.16 billion, when compared with N2.85 trillion recorded in Q4’24.

Further analysis of CBN data shows that financial institutions’ lending to the agricultural sector has maintained an upward trend in recent times. For instance, in its economic report for Q4’24, the CBN said: “The total credit utilised among key sectors rose by 1.11 per cent to N59.21 trillion at end-December 2024, compared with N58.57 trillion at end-September 2024.

The credit advanced to the agriculture and services sectors increased by 23.38 and 5.15 per cent to N2.85 trillion and N32.69 trillion, respectively, compared with their levels at end-September 2024. “Conversely, credit utilised by industry declined by 5.96 per cent to N23.67 trillion, from N25.17 trillion in the preceding quarter.

The services sector utilised most credit at 55.21 per cent followed by industry and agriculture, which accounted for 39.97 and 4.82 per cent, respectively,” the report said. In fact, in its economic report for Q1’25, the regulator stated that although Other Depositary Corporations’ (ODCs) lending to the economy declined marginally quarter-on- quarter in the first three months of this year, occasioned by the CBN’s tight monetary policy, their lending to the agricultural sector during the period headed north.

The report said: “Overall ODCs’ credit to the economy declined marginally by 0.20 per cent to N59.10 trillion, from N59.22 trillion in December 2024. The moderation reflects the contractionary monetary policy stance of the bank aimed at anchoring inflation expectations.

“Credit to the agriculture sector, however, rose by 11.01 per cent to N3.17 trillion, increasing its share of total credit from 4.82 per cent to 5.36 per cent. The increase in credit to the agriculture sector reflected preparation for wet season farming across the country.” Analysts note that despite the increased lending to agric in recent times, the sector’s contribution to total Gross Domestic Product (GDP) is significantly lower than the contribution of sectors such as services.

Thus, according to rebased GDP data released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), the agriculture sector’s contribution to GDP stood at 23.33 per cent in the first quarter of 2025, compared with 57.50 per cent for the services sector.