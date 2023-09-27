CBN: Banks’ credit to economy rose to N87.27trn in August

Financial institutions’ credit to the economy rose by N26.11 trillion or 42.68 per cent to N87.27 trillion in August this year compared with N61.17 trillion in the corresponding period of 2022, latest data from Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) data has shown.

According to the “Money and Credit Statistics” for August 2023, released by the apex bank yesterday, Month-on-Month, net domestic credit grew by N807.34 billion or 0.93 percent to N87.27 trillion in August from N86.47 trillion in July.

The data also shows that of the N87.27 trillion net domestic credit in August, banks’ credit to the private sector and net credit to government, stood at N54.76 trillion and N32.51 trillion respectively.

New Telegraph’s analysis of the data indicates that net credit to government rose by N11. 55 trillion or 55.07 per cent to N32.51 trillion last month compared with N20.97 trillion in the corresponding period of last year.

Furthermore, the data also shows that Month-on-Month, net credit to government rose by N203.87 billion or 0.63 per cent from N32.31 trillion in July 2023.

Similarly, the data indicates that banks’ credit to the private sector increased by N14.56 trillion or 36.21 per cent to N54.76 trillion, last month, from N40.20 trillion in the corresponding period of 2022.

Month-on-Month, banking sector credit to the private sector, according to the data, increased by N603.47 billion or 1.11 per cent to N54.76 trillion in August, from N54.16 trillion in July 2023.

Analysts note that banks’ credit to the private sector has sustained an upward trend in recent years despite the CBN maintaining a tight monetary policy stance since May last year to fight surging inflation, which was sparked by factors, such as Russia’s February 24, 2022 invasion of Ukraine.

Meanwhile, the CBN’s latest Money and Credit Statistics indicate that Currency Outside Banks (COB) rose to N2.30 trillion in August from N2.21 trillion in July.

Also, currency in circulation increased to N2.7 trillion in August from N2.6 trillion in July.