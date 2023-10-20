CBN: Banks’ Credit to Economy Rises by 46.38% To N92.72TRN

Financial institutions’ credit to the economy jumped by N29.38 trillion or 46.38 per cent to N92.72 trillion in September this year compared with N63.34 trillion in the corresponding period of 2022, latest Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) data has shown.

According to the “Money and Credit Statistics” for September 2023, released by the apex bank yesterday, Month-on-Month net domestic credit grew by N2.24 trillion or 2.48 per cent to N92.72 trillion in September from N90.47 trillion in August.

The data also shew that of the N92.72 trillion net domestic credit in September, banks’ credit to the private sector and net credit to government, stood at N58.60 trillion and N34.12 trillion respectively. New Telegraph’s analysis of the data indicates that net credit to government rose by N11.29 trillion or 49.47 percent to N34.12 trillion last month compared with N22.83 trillion in the corresponding period of last year.

However, the data shows that Month-on-Month, net credit to government fell by N379.44 billion in September from N34.50 trillion in August 2023. According to the data banks’ credit to the private sector increased by N18.09 trillion or 44.64 per cent to N58.60 trillion, last month, from N40.52 trillion in the corresponding period of 2022.

Also, Month-on-Month, banking sector credit to the private sector, increased by N2.62 trillion or 4.69 per cent to N58.60 trillion in September, from N55.98 trillion in August 2023.

Analysts note that banks’ credit to the private sector has maintained an upward trend in recent years despite the CBN maintaining a tight monetary policy stance since May last year to fight surging inflation, which was sparked by factors, such as Russia’s February 24, 2022 invasion of Ukraine.

Meanwhile, the CBN’s latest Money and Credit Statistics indicate that Currency Outside Banks (COB) rose to N2.35 trillion in September from N2.30 trillion in August. Similarly, currency in circulation increased to N2.76 trillion in September from N2.66 trillion in August.