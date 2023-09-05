CBN: Banks’ credit to economy rises by 44.2% to N86.47trn

Financial institutions’ credit to the economy rose by N26.51 trillion or 44.21 per cent to N86.47 trillion in July this year, compared with N59.96 trillion in the corresponding period of 2022, latest Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) data has shown.

According to the “Money and Credit Statistics” for July 2023, released by the apex bank over the weekend, Month-on-Month, net domestic credit grew by N2.42 trillion or 2.88 per cent to N86.47 trillion in July from N84.05 trillion in June.

Furthermore, the data shows that of the N86.47 trillion net domestic credit in July, banks’ credit to the private sector and net credit to government, stood at N54.16 trillion and N32.31 trillion respectively.

New Telegraph’s analysis of the data indicates that net credit to government rose by N12. 20 trillion or 60.68 per cent to N32.31 trillion last month, compared with N20.11 trillion in the corresponding period of last year.

The data also shows that Month-on-Month, net credit to government rose by N1.07 trillion or 3.44 per cent from N31.23 trillion in June 2023.

Similarly, the data indicates that banks’ credit to the private sector increased by N14.31 trillion or 35.90 per cent to N54.16 trillion, last month, from N39.85 trillion in the corresponding period of 2022.

Month-on-Month, banking sector credit to the private sector, according to the data, increased by N1.35 trillion or 2.55 per cent in July, from N52.81 trillion in June 2023.

Analysts note that banks’ credit to the private sector has sustained an upward trend in recent years despite the CBN maintaining a tight monetary policy stance since May last year to fight spiralling inflation, which was sparked by factors, such as Russia’s February 24, 2022 invasion of Ukraine.

Indeed, financial experts point out that the upward trend in credit to the private sector defied seven consecutive Monetary Policy Rate (MPR) hikes, as well as the adverse effects of cash scarcity on the economy in Q1’23. They attribute this to the Loan-to-Deposit Ratio (LDR) policy and other initiatives introduced by the CBN to encourage deposit money banks (DMBs) to increase lending to the private sector.

Under the LDR policy, which was introduced in July 2019, the apex bank initially increased the required minimum LDR to 60 per cent effective end of September 2019. It later raised the ratio higher to 65 per cent and directed lenders to comply with the regulation by the end of December of the same year.

In his personal statement at the MPC meeting held in May, Deputy Governor, Economic Policy, at the CBN, Kingsley Obiora, stated: “Total gross credit increased by N4.54 trillion, representing an increase of 19.71 per cent between the end of April 2022 and the end of April 2023, from N26.10 trillion to N30.64 trillion due to the increase in the industry funding base, the CBN’s directive on Loan-to-Deposit Ratio (LDR) and business strategy and competition.”

However, the significant rise in net credit to the government has sparked concerns in some quarters as analysts believe it could lead to crowding out of the private sector.

For instance, in a recent report, analysts at FBNQuest Research noted that net credit to the Federal Government was continuing to exceed all other monetary aggregates that they track. Citing the rising fiscal deficit, they thus predicted that domestic borrowing by the government will continue to crowd out the private sector.

The analysts said: “The latest data for October shows that credit extension to the government expanded by 75 per cent y/y, following a 76 per cent growth in September.

According to reports, the CBN’s loans to the Federal Government via ways and means amounted to N23.8 trillion as at end-October 2022.

“As a result, we can conclude that the government’s access to credit is crowding out lending to the private sector.

“The high rate of credit extension to the government is likely to continue, due to the increasing government’s fiscal deficits. The 2023 (approved budget) implies a fiscal deficit of c.N11.0 trn, which is higher than the revised N8.2 trn in the 2022 budget.”

Meanwhile, the CBN’s Money and Credit Statistics for July 2023, indicates that Currency Outside Banks (COB) fell by N54.06 billion or 2.39 per cent to N2.21 trillion in July from N2.26 trillion in June.

Also, currency in circulation declined by N7.51 billion or 0.29 per cent to N2.59 trillion in July from N2.60 trillion in June.