CBN: Banks’ Assets Hit N96.4trn In June 2023

Total assets of the banking industry grew by N30.92 trillion or 47.21 per cent to N96.4 trillion in June this year from N65.48 trillion in June last year, latest data released by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) shows.

According to the personal statements written by members of the CBN’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), at their meeting in July, which were posted on the apex bank’s website, over the weekend, the regulator’s banking system stability review report indicates that Nigeria’s banking system remained sound and resilient despite challenging global and domestic developments.

As one of the MPC members, Professor Aliyu Sanusi, put it in his personal statement: “A review of the banking system stability report shows that the banking system continues to remain safe, sound, and resilient. Capital Adequacy Ratio (CAR) stood at 11.2 per cent as of end- June 2023, which was above the regulatory minimum of 10 per cent. The Non-Performing Loans (NPLs) ratio was 4.1 per cent, which was below the regulatory maximum of five per cent. Furthermore, Liquidity Ratio stood at 48.4 per cent, above the regulatory minimum of 30 per cent.

“Data also shows that the banking industry’s Total Assets and Gross Credit to the economy have maintained their upward trends in June 2023. Total industry assets grew year-on-year by N30.92 trillion or 47.21 per cent to N96.4 trillion between end-June 2022 and end-June 2023. The upward trend in total credit to the economy stands at N37.81 trillion as of June 2023 and has increased by N10.75 trillion or 39.73 per cent between the end of June 2022 and the end of June 2023.

The credit growth has continued since 2019 following the Bank’s Loan-to- Deposit Ratio (LDR) policy.” Similarly, in his personal statement, Professor Adeola Adenikinju, said: “The report on the Banking System Stability Review was presented to members of the MPC. The financial soundness indicators remain positive and showed that the banking system remains strong, sound, and resilient.

The capital adequacy ratio (CAR) declined to 11.2 per cent in June 2023 from 13.0 per cent in May 2023, though still within the prudential requirement of between 10 per cent – 15 percent. Non-performing loans (NPL) ratio declined from 4.5 per cent in May 2023 to 4.1 per cent in April 2023. Liquidity ratio (LR) rose to 48.4 per cent in June 2023, from 44.5 per cent in May 2023. This is above the minimum 30 per cent recommended by the prudential requirement.

“Total Assets of the banking industry grew by N30.92 trillion or 47.21 per cent between end- June 2022 and 2023. Industry credit increased by N10.75 trillion or 39.73 percent between end June 2022 and end-June 2023. Gross credit has been on an upward trajectory since 2019. Total industry deposits increased by N15.92 trillion or 37.86 per cent between the end of June 2022 and 2023. The stress tests conducted on the industry show that despite the several headwinds in the economy, the banking system remains resilient.”

However, noting that operating cost to total operating income declined from 70.7 percent to 62.1 percent between May and June 2023, he said: “The high operating cost environment of the banking sector should be concerning and needs to be addressed. In other climes, the ratio is 23.5 per cent in Turkey, 50.6 per cent in Brazil, 41.0 per cent in Malaysia, 62.0 per cent in South Africa, 43.2 per cent in Angola, 35.2 per cent in Egypt, Kenya is 45.2 percent and Ghana, 46.1 per cent.”