CBN: Banks’ Assets Hit N157.51trn In October

Despite challenges such as persistent inflationary pressures, the country’s banks grew their assets by 44.16 percent, year-on-year, to N157.51 trillion in October 2024, according to Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) data.

A member of the CBN’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), Mustapha Akinkunmi, disclosed this in his personal statement at the MPC meeting held in November last year.

His statement and those of other members of the Committee were released by the apex bank on Tuesday.

According to Akinkunmi, “the bulk of banking industry assets attained a year-on-year growth of 44.16 per cent in October 2024.

Commercial banks accounted for the largest share of industry assets (96.8%), deposits (97.2%), and credit (98.1%).

“Additionally, banks with international authorisation accounted for the highest share of industry assets, deposits, and credit at 71.2 per cent, 71.4 per cent, and 72.1 per cent, respectively.

However, on a monthly basis, industry assets declined by N0.21 trillion (0.13%) in October 2024, driven by decreases in total investments and net loans.

“Deposits also fell by N0.37 trillion (0.39%), primarily due to declines in domiciliary account balances. Similarly, industry credit decreased by N0.09 trillion (0.15%) in October 2024 compared to September 2024.”

While the MPC member noted that the CBN’s decision to continue to maintain a tight monetary policy to enable it tackle inflation and exchange rate instability had come, “at the expense of growth, it has also contributed to improved bank profitability, enhanced foreign exchange reserves, moderated inflation, and increased pension assets.”

