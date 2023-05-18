CBN: Banks’ Assets Grow By 25.12% To N77.59trn

Total assets of the banking industry grew by N15.58 trillion or 25.12 per cent from N62.01 trillion in February 2022 to N77.59 trillion in February this year, latest data released by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) shows.

Reports from the March meeting of CBN’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) posted on the apex bank’s website, yesterday, show that despite global economic uncertainty and banking turbulence in some advanced economies, Nigeria’s banking system remained sound and resilient.

For instance, in his personal statement, a member of the Committee, Professor Aliyu Sanusi Rafindadi, said: “A review of the banking system stability report shows that the banking system continues to remain safe, sound and resilient, with the Capital Adequacy Ratio (CAR) standing at 13.7 per cent in February 2023, above the regulatory minimum of 10 per cent.

“The Non-Performing Loan (NPL) ratio was 4.2 per cent, below the regulatory maximum of five per cent. The liquidity ratio also stood at 43.1 percent, above the 30 per cent regulatory minimum. “The industry’s total assets and gross credit to the economy have continued to increase.

Total assets of the banking system grew year on year by N15.58 trillion or 25.12 per cent in February 2023. “The upward trend in total credit to the economy has continued since 2019 following the bank’s LDR policy, standing at N29.49 trillion as of February 2023.

It has increased by N4.98 trillion or 19.71 percent between February 2022 and February 2023.” He added that “despite the exposure of subsidiaries of some Nigerian banks to the Ghanaian government debt, stress test results show that the banks are resilient, even at the most severe default scenario of 100 percent default by the Ghanaian government.

“Similarly, in addition to the zero-exposure of Nigerian banks to the sub and Signature Bank in the US, the regulatory safeguards, including the implementation of sound corporate governance and risk management frameworks; prudential limits on investments and obligor and sectoral concentration; other micro- prudential requirements such as on CAR, LR, NPL, CRR; and supervisory intervention frameworks ensure that Nigerian banking system remains resilient.”

Similarly, in her personal statement, CBN Deputy Governor in charge of the apex bank’s Financial System Stability Directorate, Mrs Aishah Ahmad, said: “Key industry aggregates also continued year-on-year upward trajectory with total assets rising by 25.12 per cent to N77.59 trillion in February 2023 from N62.01 trillion in February 2022, while total deposits rose to N49.36 trillion from N39.38 trillion over the same period.

“Industry credit also increased by N4.98 trillion between end-February 2022 and end-February 2023, with significant growth in credit to manufacturing, general commerce, and the oil & gas sub-sectors. Notably, this impressive increase was achieved with continued decline in NPLs ratio.”

She, however, said that the strong financial system fundamentals and satisfactory stress test results, notwithstanding, the CBN “must remain vigilant and proactively manage emerging risks to financial system stability, especially with the challenging global economic and financial environment.”

Also highlighting the soundness of the country’s banking system in his personal statement, Deputy Governor in charge of Economic Policy at the CBN, Dr. Kingsley Obiora, said: “ Despite the concerns with banks in some advanced economies, the Nigerian banking system remains liquid, sound, and resilient at the moment.”