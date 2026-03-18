CBN: Banking On Reform Gains To Buffer External Shocks

While there are widespread concerns that the ongoing conflict in the Middle East is likely to negatively impact many advanced and developing economies, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) is optimistic that the gains of the reforms embarked upon by the present administration will help the country to weather the crisis, writes TONY CHUKWUNYEM

Clearly, the ongoing conflict between Iran, the United States, and Israel, which began on February 28, 2026, has triggered disruptions to trade and economic activity, sparked volatility in financial markets and resulted in a significant rise in energy prices.

In a statement it released three days after the crisis broke out, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said that while it had observed the surges in energy prices and disruptions to trade, it was still too early to assess the economic impact of the crisis on the region and the global economy, adding that the “impact will depend on the extent and duration of the conflict.”

The statement read: “We are closely monitoring developments in the Middle East. So far, we have observed disruptions to trade and economic activity, surges in energy prices, and volatility in financial markets.

“The situation remains highly fluid and adds to an already uncertain global economic environment. It is too early to assess the economic impact on the region and the global economy. That impact will depend on the extent and duration of the conflict.”

UNCTAD warning

However, in a report it released on March 10, the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) warned that the escalating geopolitical tension around the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most critical trade corridors and maritime chokepoints, could strain public finances and increase pressure on household budgets in developing economies that depend on imported energy, fertilisers and staple food commodities.

The United Nations’ body stated that many developing countries were already facing high debt service burdens, limited fiscal space and constrained access to affordable financing, potentially heightening economic and social pressures and complicating progress toward sustainable development.

It also said that the effects of the conflict had led to higher energy, fertiliser and transport costs, including freight rates, bunker fuel prices and insurance premiums, which could increase food costs and intensify cost-of-living pressures, particularly for the most vulnerable countries.

Ministry of Finance’s response

Coincidentally, as the UNCTAD report was being carried by international news agencies, a statement released by an Assistant Director, Information and Public Relations, at the Federal Ministry of Finance, Mrs. Uloma Amadi, reported the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr. Wale Edun, as saying that the situation in the Middle East remained fluid, adding that the government was closely monitoring escalating geopolitical ten sions in the region.

The statement said the administration’s Economic Management Team (EMT), chaired by Edun, had convened a meeting to assess the conflict’s effects on Nigeria’s economy.

It said: “The situation remains fluid, with global market uncertainty driven by concerns over disruptions to critical energy supply routes, particularly the Strait of Hormuz, already contributing to volatility in crude oil prices and financial markets.”

The statement added that given Nigeria’s integration with global commodity and financial markets, the government had identified three immediate transmission channels through which the crisis could affect the Nigerian economy.

The first of such channels, crude oil and gas prices, the statement said, could be seen in the volatility in global energy markets which was already driving increases in domestic prices, including fuel, diesel, cooking gas, and fertiliser.

On the second channel-capital flows and financial markets- the statement said that heightened geopolitical risks could prompt a shift to safe-haven assets, affecting capital flows into emerging markets, including Nigeria, as well as broader financial market conditions.

The third channel, global logistics and supply costs, according to the statement, was equally critical as disruptions to major shipping and energy supply routes could raise international freight and logistics costs, putting upward pressure on domestic prices.

“The Honourable Minister noted that beyond these immediate effects, sustained instability could drive increases in the cost of goods and services, placing further upward pressure on inflation and the cost of living,” the statement said.

However, the statement said the Federal Government emphasised that Nigeria entered this period of global uncertainty from a position of strengthening economic fundamentals.

It stated: “Recent data shows real GDP growth of 4.07 per cent in Q4 2025, one of the strongest quarterly performances in over a decade, reflecting the positive impact of ongoing economic reforms and improved macroeconomic coordination.

The government remains fully committed to protecting these gains. “Accordingly, the Economic Management Team is maintaining close coordination across fiscal, monetary, and energy policy institutions. Policy options remain under continuous review to mitigate volatility and shield households and businesses from external shocks.”

Economic systems do not thrive on optimism alone; they require discipline, credible institutions, sound policy frameworks, and resilient financial systems

Cardoso’s St Gregory’s College lecture

Indeed, Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. Olayemi Cardoso, echoed Edun’s sentiments while delivering the “Distinguished Alumni Lecture” at the 2026 Annual Founders Day celebration organised by the St. Gregory’s College Old Boys’ Association in Lagos last Thursday.

Citing macroeconomic reforms and policy buffer implemented by the current administration over the last two years, Cardoso stressed that Nigeria was now “in a far stronger position” to navigate global shocks occasioned by the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

The CBN Governor, who contrasted the current high investor interest in Nigeria with the dire situation prior to 2024, when foreign exchange scarcity and general uncertainty led to the country experiencing a significant exodus of foreign multinational companies and investors, stated that the reform gains of the last two years had given the country the strong financial foundations that are enabling the economy to withstand shocks and support sustainable growth.

He noted that just as students are likely to do well in their chosen careers if they were lucky to have attended a good school that gave them the right foundation, the success of reform measures depends on the strength of their foundations.

Cardoso stated that the theme of the lecture, “Strong Foundations: From the Classroom to the Capital Base,” was a reminder of the fact that, “the principles that shape strong individuals are the same principles that ultimately shape strong institutions and strong economies.”

He said: “The mission of a school is not simply to transfer knowledge; it is to develop discipline, instill integrity, encourage responsibility, and nurture intellectual curiosity. These qualities form the foundation upon which individuals build their lives. But the same principle applies to institutions and to economies.

“Economic systems do not thrive on optimism alone; they require discipline, credible institutions, sound policy frameworks, and resilient financial systems. Just as education equips a young person to navigate uncertainty, strong financial foundations equip an economy to withstand shocks and support sustainable growth.

“The importance of strong foundations becomes most evident when they are tested. In recent years, Nigeria’s economy faced a convergence of pressures: macroeconomic imbalances, volatility in foreign exchange markets, inflationary pressures, and structural inefficiencies created uncertainty across the economic landscape.

In essence, the financial system had been pushed to the brink. “Businesses struggled to plan, investors hesitated, and confidence weakened. In such moments, stability cannot be restored through shortterm fixes alone. It requires a return to fundamentals, disciplined policy, and above all, the rebuilding of strong institutional foundations.

This has been the guiding principle behind the ongoing reforms across Nigeria’s economic and financial system.” He further stated: “The strength of economic foundations often becomes most visible during moments of uncertainty.

Today, the global economy is facing renewed shocks, including continued geopolitical tensions and the latest developments in the US–Israel–Iran conflict. These events have the potential to push energy prices higher, disrupt supply chains, and increase risk aversion among global investors.

“But the macroeconomic reforms and policy buffers we have built over the past two years have placed Nigeria in a far stronger position to navigate these challenges. The storms may come, but our house will stand firm. Strong foundations matter: whether for individuals, institutions, or nations.”

Interestingly, during the post-Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) press briefing held on February 26, the CBN Governor announced that the country’s gross external reserves were at $50.45 billion as of February 16, 2026.

Also, in a statement issued a fortnight ago, he revealed that Nigeria’s net foreign exchange reserves rose sharply by 772 per cent in two years, climbing from $3.99 billion at the end of 2023 to $34.80 billion as of December 2025.

Cardoso explained that the net reserves figures reflected the benefits of increased transparency and credibility in foreign exchange management, boosting investor confidence, attracting stronger FX inflows, and improving reserve management practices aimed at preserving capital, ensuring liquidity, and supporting long-term sustainability.

According to him, the improvement represents a substantial strengthening in both the level and quality of Nigeria’s external buffers over the past three years.

He stated: “Net reserves increased sharply from $3.99 billion at the end of 2023 to $34.80 billion at the close of 2025, reflecting what he described as a fundamental improvement in reserve quality.” He pointed out that the 2025 net reserve position alone exceeded the total gross reserves recorded at the end of 2023, which stood at $33.22 billion.

He further stated that net reserves rose from $23.11 billion at end-2024 to $34.80 billion at end-2025, while gross external reserves increased to $45.71 billion from $40.19 billion over the same period, representing an increase of $5.52 billion.

The apex bank boss noted that the expansion highlighted Nigeria’s enhanced capacity to meet external obligations, support exchange rate stability and reinforce overall macroeconomic resilience.

Conclusion

However, while analysts believe that the rising external reserves and other reform gains put Nigeria in a strong position to withstand the current global shocks, they, however, warn that a prolongation of the Middle East conflict could have unpredictable consequences for the country’s economy.