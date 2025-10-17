CBN, Bank Of Angola Sign MOU To Deepen Central Banking Collaboration

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the Bank of Angola have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to promote technical cooperation and capacity building in central banking operations.

This is expected to strengthen financial diplomacy across Africa. The pact, formalised yesterday in the presence of top officials and delegates, was signed by the Governor of the Bank of Angola, His Excellency, Mr. Manuel Antonio Tiago Diaz, and the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Mr. Olayemi Cardoso.

Speaking on the MOU, on the sidelines at the ongoing IMF/World Bank meeting in Washington DC, Cardoso said that the MoU was long in the making, describing its timing and setting as ideal.

“This forum brings together stakeholders from different countries with diverse interests, creating opportunities to meet, collaborate, and build relationships.

What we have done today reflects the very spirit of the annual and spring meetings,” he said. He added that the partnership marked a milestone for both institutions and aligned with broader continental goals of economic integration and financial stability.

“I am very pleased, and I believe this marks a significant milestone for both organizations and both countries,” Cardoso said.

Welcoming guests to the event, the CBN Deputy Governor, Economic Policy, Mohammed Abdullai, described the pact as a critical step in advancing bilateral cooperation between both countries.

He noted that the MoU would provide a structured framework for collaboration in several technical and supervisory areas, including financial markets, currency and reserves management, payment systems, and banking supervision.

He said: ““The key areas of cooperation will include exchange control, financial markets, foreign reserves management, currency management, research and monitoring, payment systems management, financial sector development, banking supervision and regulation, as well as AML/CFT and market conduct supervision, training of staff and sharing of experiences will also form part of the collaboration.”