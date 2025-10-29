CBN: Bank Loans To Govt Up 5.26% To N24.16trn

Financial institutions’ total loans to the government rose by 5.26 per cent, or N1.21 trillion, to N24.16 trillion in September this year from N22.95 trillion in the preceding month, latest data released by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) shows.

New Telegraph’s analysis of the latest “Money and Credit statistics,” posted on the apex bank’s website, yesterday, however, indicates that at N24.16 trillion in September this year, net credit to the government dropped by 38.79 per cent when compared with the N39.47 trillion recorded for September 2024.

Further analysis of the data shows that credit to the private sector fell by 4.42 per cent to N72.53 trillion in September 2025, from N75.88 trillion in the previous month.

According to the data, Year-On-Year, credit to the private sector dropped by 4.36 percent, or N3.31 trillion, from the N75.83 trillion recorded for September last year.

Experts note that net credit to the government has maintained an upward trend in recent months, a development, they say, raises concerns about a likely widening of the government’s fiscal deficit and crowding out of the private sector.

Citing the widening fiscal deficit, analysts at FBNQuest Research, had in a recent report predicted that domestic borrowing by the government would continue to crowd out the private sector.

Meanwhile, further analysis of the data shows that Currency Outside Banks (COB) rose by 0.33 per cent to N4.47 trillion in September 2025, from N4.45 trillion in the preceding month, while Currency in Circulation increased marginally by 0.01 per cent to N4.95 trillion in September this year from N4.92 trillion in August 2025.