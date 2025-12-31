CBN: Bank Loans To Govt Rise By 6.31% To N26.35trn In November

The financial institutions’ total loans to the government increased by 6.31 per cent, or N1.56 trillion, to N26.35 trillion in November 2025 from N24.79 trillion in the preceding month, latest data released by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) shows.

New Telegraph’s analysis of the latest “Money and Credit statistics,” posted on the apex bank’s website on Wednesday, however, indicates that at N26.35 trillion in November 2025, net credit to the government dropped by 33.48 per cent when compared with the N39.62 trillion recorded for November 2024.

Further analysis of the data shows that credit to the private sector increased slightly by 0.30 per cent to N74.63 trillion in November 2025, from N74.41 trillion in the previous month.

According to the data, Year-On-Year, credit to the private sector dropped by 1.75 per cent, or N1.33 trillion, from the N75.96 trillion recorded for November 2024.

Experts note that net credit to the government has maintained an upward trend in recent months, a development that raises concerns about a likely widening of the government’s fiscal deficit and crowding out of the private sector.

Citing the widening fiscal deficit, analysts at FBNQuest Research had, in a recent report, predicted that domestic borrowing by the government would continue to crowd out the private sector.

Meanwhile, further analysis of the data shows that Currency Outside Banks (COB) rose by 5.69 per cent, or N264.48 billion, to N4.91 trillion in November 2025, from N4.65 trillion in the preceding month.

Similarly, Currency in Circulation increased by 4.03 per cent, or N203.91 billion, to N4.95 trillion in November 2025 from N5.06 trillion in October 2025.