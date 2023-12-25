CBN: Bank customers got N15.6bn, $25,246 refund in H1’23

Deposit money banks in the country refunded the sums of N15.6 billion and $25,246.52 to customers over various financial related complaints in the first six months of this year, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has said.

The apex bank, which stated this in its 2023 half-year economic report released over the weekend, also disclosed that the number of Bank Verification Numbers (BVNs) placed on the watch-list for fraudulent transactions during the first half of 2023 stood at 7,709 compared with 6,047 in the corresponding period of last year.

According to the report, the CBN received a higher number of complaints from consumers of financial services in the first half of this year compared with the second half of 2022.

The report said: “In furtherance of its statutory responsibility to promote confidence in the financial system, the Bank sustained the implementation of measures to ensure consumer protection, mainly in the form of customer complaints management.

“The bank received 3,490 complaints from consumers of financial services in the first half of 2023, indicating an increase of 27.5 and 43.5 per cent above the levels in second half of 2022 and the corresponding half of 2022, respectively.

“A total of 3,051 complaints, including those outstanding from 2022, were resolved in the review period, indicating 95.5 and 117.0 per cent increases, compared with the 1,561 and 1,406 complaints resolved in the preceding and corresponding periods of 2022, respectively.”

It further stated: “In the review period, total claims in local and foreign currencies amounted to N31.30 billion and $24,992.05, respectively, compared with N1.90 billion and $105,830.49 claimed in the preceding period of 2022 and N8.1 billion and $11,283.93 in the corresponding period of 2022.

“There was an increase of 1,547.4 per cent in local currency claims, in contrast to a decrease of 76.4 per cent in foreign currency claims, compared with the levels in the preceding period.

“The sums of N15.6 billion and $25,246.52 were refunded, compared with the N1.5 billion and $18,691.50 refunded in the second half of 2022 and N3.4 billion and $31,580.41 refunded in the first half of 2022.

“This indicated an increase of 4.7 and 35.0 per cent in local and foreign currency refunded to consumers of financial services, respectively, relative to the levels in the preceding period.”

The report also stated that enrolment and linkage of existing bank accounts to the BVN increased in the review period as a result of an innovative payments system infrastructure.

Specifically, the report said: “At end-June 2023, the number of bank customers enrolled on the BVN platform was 57.99 million. This represented an increase of 2.56 per cent over the 56.51 million enrolled in the preceding half of 2022 and a 5.78 per cent rise from the 54.65 million enrolled in the corresponding period. A total of 154.05 million bank accounts were linked with BVN compared with 127.91 million and 130.56 million in the preceding and corresponding halves of 2022, respectively.

“The total number of active bank accounts in the banking industry rose to 182.01 million, above 159.42 million accounts in the second half of 2022. Furthermore, the number of BVN placed on Watch-list for Fraudulent and Deceased, during the first half of 2023 were 7,709 and 15,027 respectively, underscoring the Bank’s commitment to ensuring vigilance and security within the financial system.”

New Telegraph, however, reports despite the surge in the number of bank accounts linked with BVN, a development, analysts believe, should boost the CBN’s capacity to track fraudulent individuals and entities, the Managing Director of Nigeria Inter-Bank Settlement System (NIBSS), Premier Oiwoh, revealed at the Q3’2023 general meeting of the Nigeria Electronic Fraud Forum (NeFF), held in August, that fraud losses have significantly increased in recent years.

He said, this year, the payments industry, recorded its highest actual loss value of N2.7 billion in January, adding that the highest fraud count in the first six months of the year was recorded in May 2023 with 11,716 records while the lowest count was in June 2023 with 6,240.

Oiwoh, who was represented at the event by the Chief Risk Officer, NIBBS, Temidayo Adekanye, said: “Recently, we had the cashless policies from CBN, which was incurring a dramatic increase in the volume of transactions in the industry which variably has the impact of the volume of fraud in the industry itself. Now, the increase and efficiency have also meant that fraud has dramatically increased across the industry. For Q1 2023, the total fraud reported through the industry forum portal was at N5.1 billion.

“For fraud trends over the last five years, in 2019, we’re looking at about N3 billion and currently 2023, we are looking at about N9.5 billion to date. Fraud losses have increased dramatically over the last five years.”