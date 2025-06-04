CBN: Bank Customers’ Demand Deposits Hit N36.44trn In April

Share

Demand deposits rose by 7.31 per cent, or N2.48 trillion, to N36.44 trillion in April this year from N33.96 trillion in the preceding month, latest data released by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) shows.

Demand deposits are customers’ funds in current and savings accounts, which they(customers) can withdraw or make transactions with at any time without needing to give prior notice to the bank.

They are distinct from fixed deposits, which have a fixed maturity date and may incur penalties for early withdrawals.

An analysis of the money and credit statistics data, published by the CBN, indicates that demand deposits have so far maintained an upward trend this year, rising from N32.19 trillion in January to N33.20 trillion in February and N33.96 trillion and N36.44 trillion in March and April respectively.

Further analysis of the CBN’s data shows that M1 (Narrow Money), which comprises currency in circulation and demand deposits, increased by 21.3 per cent to N41.01 trillion in April 2025 compared with N33.82 trillion in the corresponding period of last year and rose by 6.4 per cent compared with N38.55 trillion in March this year.

Similarly, M2, which is a broader classification of money supply than M1 because it includes assets which are still highly liquid but are not exclusively cash, rose to N119.08 trillion in April 2025, up 22.8 per cent from N96.96 trillion in the corresponding period of last year and was up 4.3 per cent when compared with N114.20 trillion in March this year.

Also, Nigeria’s broad money supply (M3), which includes M2 plus longer- term deposits, institutional money market funds, and other larger liquid assets, surged by 22.9 per cent to a record N119.11 trillion in April 2025, from N96.97 trillion in April 2024 and also increased by 4.3 per cent when compared with N114.22 trillion in March this year.

Analysts note that the liquidity expansion is taking place against the backdrop of the CBN maintaining a tight monetary stance to rein in inflation. Last month, the apex bank’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) held the benchmark interest rate- Monetary Policy Rate (MPR)- at 27.5 per cent, pausing a string of aggressive rate hikes for the second time this year.

Other key monetary policy tools were also left unchanged with the Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR) remaining at 50percent for commercial banks and 16percent for merchant banks, while the Liquidity Ratio stands at 30percent.

Speaking at the post MPC meeting press conference, CBN Governor, Olayemi Cardoso, noted that the apex bank would observe the impact of its earlier policy tightening measures before making further adjustments.

Although inflation eased marginally to 23.71 percent in April 2025 from 24.23 per cent in March, the MPC warned that inflation remains uncomfortably high.

Analysts point out that in times of high inflation, there is usually an increase in M1 as consumers tend to have more funds as demand deposits. Indeed, a recent report released by Unity Bank said that the rising cost of living in the country was responsible for an increase in cash withdrawals by consumers.

The report said that consumers are grappling with diminished purchasing power, occasioned by persistent inflation and exchange rate volatility, adding that this may negatively impact the retail and hospitality sectors as well as some Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs).

According to the report, “consumers face diminished purchasing power due to persistent inflation and currency volatility. Many are withdrawing more cash, likely as a response to rising costs.

Reduced discretionary spending may impact retail, hospitality, and SMEs dependent on consumer demand. A 2024 National Bureau of Statistics report found 43% of Nigerian SMEs struggle with credit access, a problem that may worsen under tighter monetary conditions.”

