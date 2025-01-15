CBN: Attracting Diaspora Inflows With Non-Resident Accounts

Share

The Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) announcement, last Friday, that it had introduced the Nonresident Nigerian Ordinary Account (NRNOA) and Non-resident Nigerian Investment Account (NRNIA), for Nigerians in the Diaspora, shows that the apex bank is intensifying its efforts to ensure exchange rate stability, writes Tony Chukwunyem

During a joint press conference with the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr. Olawale Edun, at the end of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank Annual Meetings in Washington, in October, last year, Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. Olayemi Cardoso, had declared that the apex bank was confident of attracting $1 billion diaspora remittances monthly.

S1bn diaspora remittance monthly He stated that remittance inflows, which were a little above $250 million as of April last year, increased to over $600 million as of September, adding having engaged with Nigerians in the diaspora and International Money Transfer Organisations ( IMTOs), the CBN was optimistic that the inflows would rise further to $1 billion.

As Cardoso put it, “our team held productive discussions with leading IMTOs, where we collectively committed to growing remittance flows to $1 billion through formal channels into Nigeria…monthly.

“This target is both ambitious and achievable, and we are fully committed to mobilising resources to reinforce the collaborative task force which I am leading at the bank. We’re confident that we’ll get there.

“Nigeria has such a strong diaspora community here; in the earlier stages of the reforms, IMTOs were having issues transferring money back to Nigeria, and we felt it was important to engage them, and we did.

As a result of that engagement, we identified particular problems, of which a lot of responsibility was shared. Things have since improved because as at the last meeting, which was, I think, April, monthly inflows were about $250 million, but as of September, it had risen to $600 million.

“With the recent announcement by Nigeria Interbank Settlement Systems (NIBSS) on Bank Verification Number (BVN), and other products that the banking industry is offering, and through engagement with the diaspora, we believe we will be able to move accordingly and again, rising from that engagement, we put our sights on increasing the inflows to $1 billion monthly and I’m confident that we will get there.”

He also announced that, to further boost investors’ confidence in the Nigerian economy, the CBN was doing everything possible to remove Nigeria from the Grey List.

Reuters, in fact, reported Cardoso as saying at the event, that as a result of the keen interest that Nigerians abroad were showing in investing, the country was considering issuing a diaspora bond in the United States (home to the largest group of overseas Nigerians) in 2025, which will be managed by the Finance Ministry.

The news agency quoted the CBN Governor as saying: “They(Nigerians abroad) really want to invest … beyond just financially. Our currency has now become extremely competitive and cheap.

So they see the opportunity of taking positions in assets back home and in businesses back home.”

Analysts noted at the time that since he assumed office in October 2023, Cardoso had spearheaded the launch of series of measures to boost forex liquidity including limiting how much banks can hold in foreign currency, capping their net open positions at 20% of shareholders’ funds, and outlawing streettrading of foreign currency.

Indeed, responding to a question at the press conference on what he regarded as his achievements since he assumed office, Cardoso said: “In the last one year, our focus has been on the exchange rate, enhancing financial systems provision, fostering financial inclusion, and enhancing transparency in our monetary policy decisions and communications.

“We embarked upon bold and necessary reforms to return to the path of monetary policy orthodoxy, as well as remove observed distortions in the foreign exchange market.

“Our efforts have yielded significant progress as volatility in the foreign exchange market has abated measurably and remittances have also increased significantly; we have achieved increased transparency and improved overall supply in the foreign exchange market, leading to reduced arbitrage and speculative activities and eliminated the front loading of foreign exchange demand.”

External reserves accretion

According to him, Nigeria’s external reserves surged to $40.2 billion in October 2024, up from

38.4 billion recorded in September. He also noted that the country’s gross external reserves stood at $39.29 billion as at end of September 2024, an increase of 9.38 per cent from $35.92 billion as at the end of August 2024.

He attributed the external reserves accretion to third party receipts, forex transactions and crude oil-related taxes, noting that the gross external reserves position as at the end of September 2024 could provide 14.34 months of import cover for goods and services and 15.84 months of import cover for goods and services.

Also speaking at the press conference, the Minister of Finance, Mr. Edun, said the increase in the foreign reserves was the direct result of the government’s decision to allow the market to determine the naira’s value instead of a situation where the CBN would frequently intervene to bolster the local currency.

He noted that, in the past, significant sums were spent monthly defending the naira, a practice that has now been curtailed in order to promote long-term economic stability.

He explained that by allowing the market dictate the exchange rate, Nigeria was curbing excessive foreign exchange interventions while organically boosting reserves.

Edun said: “We’re allowing the market as much as possible to set the level for the naira, and we are building the buffers to improve that confidence and ensure that we have enough input cover.”

Dollar bond issuance

Interestingly, in the preceding month, the Federal Government had raised over $900 million from its inaugural domestic FGN US dollar bond issuance Announcing the achievement in statement, Mr. Edun, said the bond issuance recorded an impressive over 180% subscription, which, he noted, highlighted investors’ confidence in Nigeria’s economic stability and growth prospects.

He pointed out that the landmark bond issuance attracted a diverse range of investors, including Nigerians and nonNigerians residing in the country, Nigerians in the diaspora, as well as qualified institutional investors.

Non-resident accounts

Given the foregoing, the CBN’s announcement, last Friday, of its introduction of the Non-Resident Nigerian Ordinary Account (NRNOA) and Non-Resident Nigerian Investment Account (NRNIA), which it says, are targeted at Nigerians in the diaspora, most likely came as no surprise to industry watchers.

In the circular it released, the apex bank explained that while the (NRNOA) allows Non Resident Nigerians (NRNs) to remit their foreign earnings to the country and manage funds in both foreign and local currencies, the NRNIA gives NRNs the opportunity of investing in assets in the country in either foreign currency (FCY) or local currency (naira).

It further stated that account holders may maintain both a foreign currency account and/ or a local currency account to facilitate transactions and participate in diverse investment opportunities.

According to the CBN, one of the key benefits of the initiative is that it gives NRNs more access to opportunities in the Nigerian economy as well as allowing for increased contribution by Nigeria’s diaspora community to the country’s socio-economic development.

For instance, the regulator stated: “NRNs can use their NRNIA to participate in Nigeria’s Diaspora bond and other debt instruments issued locally, specifically targeted at the Nigerian diaspora or available to the investing public.”

In addition, the CBN said that the initiative will give NRNs the opportunity of managing their funds directly, “in a safe and secure environment and reduce the reliance on third parties in meeting local commitments and obligations.”

However, the apex bank said that for eligible NRNs to own any of the two accounts they must comply with Know Your Customer (KYC) requirements which it would soon release.

Under the framework for the operation of both accounts which commenced on January 1 2025, the CBN said that depositing foreign income earned by individuals residing outside Nigeria, including salaries, allowances, dividends and rental income, adding that the funds in this account can be used for meeting needs such as family maintenance, education, healthcare and other dayto-day needs in the country.

While stating that interest earned on deposits in this account will be subject to applicable taxes, the apex bank said that balances in the foreign currency account can be fully repatriated out of the country without restriction.

Furthermore, it said that the foreign currency funds could be freely converted into naira at prevailing exchange rates through authorised dealers.

For the NRNIA, the CBN said that this account facilitates investment in Nigerian financial markets and instruments including FCY domestic bonds, fixed FCY deposits and other FCY –denominated assets.

This account also facilitates local currency investments in equities, government securities, mortgage products and other eligible local investment securities.

“Balances in the NRNIA, including investment principal and profits can be fully repatriated out of Nigeria without restriction, ensuring ease of capital mobility,” the Bank added.

Conclusion

Although the numbers indicate that the CBN’s policies are boosting diaspora inflows, the consensus among analysts is that for the measures to be even more effective, the Federal Government has to focus on creating a business-friendly environment in the country by tackling key challenges such as insecurity, inadequate power supply and corruption.

