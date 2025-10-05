CBN Assures Nigerians Of Clean Currency Availability, Stronger Economy

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring the continuous availability of clean currency notes with the right mix across the country.

The apex bank also urged Nigerians to treat the Naira as a vital symbol of national identity, emphasizing the collective responsibility required to maintain clean banknotes.

CBN’s Acting Director of Corporate Communications Department, Mrs. Hakama Sidi Ali, made the remarks in Abuja during the Bank’s Special Day at the 20th International Trade Fair.

“While the Central Bank of Nigeria will continue its efforts to ensure the availability of clean currency notes with the right mix, we urge you to see the Naira as our vital symbol of national identity. Respect it and keep it clean. Do not spray, hawk, mutilate, or counterfeit the Naira,” she said.

“We also encourage you to be ambassadors of the Bank’s clean Naira notes, as the CBN cannot do it alone. Our Naira, Our Pride. We look forward to the continued cooperation of all stakeholders. It is only through collective effort that we can overcome challenges and guide our economy towards robust and inclusive growth.”

Reflecting on the theme of the Trade Fair, “Sustainability: Consumption, Incentives and Taxation,” Mrs. Sidi Ali noted that it aligns with the CBN’s push to diversify Nigeria’s productive base, with a particular focus on boosting the export of non-oil commodities.

She added that the theme also aligns with the vision of the CBN Governor, Mr. Olayemi Cardoso, to improve investor confidence—evidenced by a significant increase in foreign investment inflows.

Mrs. Sidi Ali reiterated the CBN Governor’s dedication to addressing economic challenges, boosting productivity, and strengthening the economy against external shocks.

“Achieving economic sustainability is based on a tripod. This includes strong financial systems, a stable foreign exchange market for effective planning, and strong collaboration between the monetary and fiscal authorities,” she explained.

She disclosed that the Bank’s efforts are yielding positive results, noting that Nigeria’s external reserves stood at $43.05 billion as of September 11, 2025, up from $40.51 billion at the end of July 2025.

The apex bank, she added, is also addressing macroeconomic challenges to ensure that the banking system remains robust and resilient, with most financial soundness indicators staying within prudential benchmarks.

She noted that 14 banks have met their recapitalisation requirements, while the remaining are under close monitoring to ensure compliance.

On innovation in the financial sector, Mrs. Sidi Ali highlighted the CBN’s Payment Systems Vision 2028, describing it as a bold initiative to future-proof Nigeria’s payments ecosystem.

The vision, she explained, aims to broaden financial inclusion in rural areas, enhance payment security, and minimise downtime, ensuring faster, safer, and more efficient transactions nationwide.