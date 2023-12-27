CBN Assures Nigerian Depositors Over Safety Of Their Funds

The safety of Nigerian depositors’ assets in the nation’s financial institutions has been guaranteed by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

The apex bank gave the assurance in a statement issued on Wednesday signed by its acting Director of Corporate Communications, Hakama Sidi-Ali, reiterated the safety of the nation’s banks and urged depositors to continue their transactions with the CBN-supervised financial institutions.

This was in response to reports in the media that purportedly originated from “leaked” material regarding the special investigator’s continuing investigation into the apex bank, the regulator advised the public to ignore the report, which was not issued by the bank.

The statement reads: “The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has noticed reports, in certain media outlets, about a recommendation for the Federal Government to take over some CBN-supervised financial institutions.

“For the avoidance of doubt, Nigerian banks remain safe and sound.

“The CBN encourages the public to continue their regular activities without being alarmed by reports that have not emanated from the CBN about the health status of Nigerian banks.

“The CBN is fully equipped to carry out its statutory duty of upholding a stable financial system in Nigeria.

“We assure the general public and depositors about the safety of their funds in Nigerian financial institutions.

“Bank customers are therefore advised to proceed with their banking transactions as usual, as there is no cause for concern.”

There were reports in many news outlets claiming that the special investigator had recommended the take-over of an old and new generation bank for not being properly acquired which their owners have strongly refuted.