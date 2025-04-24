CBN Approves Cash-Based BTA For 2025 Hajj Pilgrims 

Share

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has approved the use of cash for Basic Travel Allowance (BTA) for Nigerian pilgrims participating in the 2025 Hajj.

This decision aims to ensure seamless Hajj operations following the intervention of Vice President Kashim Shettima, who appealed to President Bola Tinubu on behalf of the pilgrims through the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON).

Concerns had earlier been raised over the proposed mandatory use of debit cards by the CBN, which stakeholders feared would hamper the planning and smooth execution of the 2025 Hajj.

Speaking to journalists after a meeting with the Vice President, NAHCON’s Commissioner for Policy, Personnel Management & Finance, Aliu Abdulrazaq, confirmed the CBN’s approval of cash transactions for this year’s Hajj.

He said, “The meeting was prompted by the federal government’s policy mandating card-based BTA for the 2025 Hajj. We’ve held several meetings before now. The Vice President intervened and invited the CBN Deputy Governor with a plea.

“Out of the magnanimity of the CBN, and following the Vice President’s appeal, the card-based policy was dropped for the 2025 Hajj, and pilgrims can now carry cash instead. This is a landmark achievement for NAHCON.”

Abdulrazaq noted that in Saudi Arabia, particularly in areas where rituals are performed, there’s often only one Automated Teller Machine (ATM), which is usually overcrowded. This, he said, posed significant challenges for pilgrims trying to make purchases.

“Moreover, 95 percent of Nigerian pilgrims are peasant farmers with little familiarity with electronic payments. Even handling foreign currency is a challenge for some. These realities make it essential for them to have access to cash,” he added.

He stressed that with the cash-based BTA option approved, NAHCON is now confident that the Hajj operations will run more smoothly.

Earlier in the year, the CBN had introduced a new payment system requiring pilgrims to use ATM cards linked to BTA accounts for transactions in Saudi Arabia.

Clarifying the new development, NAHCON’s Secretary, Mustapha Muhammad Ali, stated that the decision was neither a concession nor a subsidy by the federal government.

“This is not a subsidy or government concession. The Vice President intervened because many pilgrims make purchases on the streets of Mecca and Medina where debit cards are often impractical. Now, pilgrims are allowed to carry cash, which the CBN will provide at the market rate,” he said.

Also speaking, CBN Director of Human Resources and NAHCON Board Representative, Abba Muhammad Aliyu, said the Bank granted NAHCON’s request in consideration of pilgrims’ welfare.

“Given the financial literacy level of most pilgrims, it became necessary to make life easier for them. Many do not know how to operate ATM cards. That is why, in response to the Vice President’s call, the CBN management reviewed the policy,” he explained.

He further emphasized that the policy shift was solely a change in payment method and had no bearing on concessions or subsidies.

