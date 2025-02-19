CBN Amends Guidelines On Management Of Dormant Accounts, Others

Share

Citing what it said was enquiries from stakeholders regarding, “the possible breach of the Nigeria Data Protection Act , 2023 (NPDA)”, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) on Tuesday published an amendment to the guidelines on management of dormant accounts, unclaimed balances and other financial assets in banks and Other Financial Institutions (OFIs) which it released in November last year.

In a circular to all banks and OFIs posted on its website, the apex bank announced an amendment of the section of the initial guidelines which required banks and some other financial institutions to publish on their websites, the names of individuals authorised to operate the account, the type of account, the branch where the account is domiciled, and in the case of OFIs without websites, to publish such information on their associations’ websites.

According to the CBN, banks and OFIs should note that the amended section of the initial guidelines, now requires that: “Information to be published on banks’ websites as well as the association’s website(where applicable) shall include the name of the account, the type of account, the name of the bank and the branch where the account is domiciled only.”

The CBN regulator said that the amendment also affects section of the initial guidelines which requires that banks and OFIs should publish the aforementioned details of the account annually in at least two national daily newspapers or on the premises of State and Unit microfinance banks.

