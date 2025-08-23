CBEX Fraud: EFCC Invites Victims To Assist Probe

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has invited victims of the fraudulent cryptocurrency trading platform, Crypto Bridge Exchange (CBEX) to report to its Ibadan and Lagos Zonal Directorates for further investigations.

This was contained in a statement issued on Friday by its Head of Media and Publicity, Dele Oyewale, in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

According to the anti-graft agency, three suspects are under prosecution and the commission needs victims to assist in its ongoing investigation.

READ ALSO

Oyewale said, “The EFCC is currently prosecuting three suspects namely Adefowora Olanipekun, Otorudo Avwerosuo, and Ehirim Chukwuebuka over their alleged involvement in the scam.

“In view of the foregoing and the need to assist the commission in its ongoing investigation, the EFCC is inviting victims who invested their funds through individuals linked to the CBEX offices in Ibadan and Idimu, Lagos, to report to its Ibadan Zonal Directorate and Lagos Zonal Directorate 2,” the statement added.